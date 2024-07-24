Time Bandits Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed

The highly anticipated Time Bandits series has finally premiered. It brings an exciting time-traveling adventure to the small screen. The first two episodes set the stage for a thrilling journey with our young protagonist. Kevin Haddock, an 11-year-old boy along with his bandits with a passion for history is going to take us on an exciting journey through time.

These bandits have stolen a special map from their boss, Supreme Binge. The map allows them to journey through different eras to steal valuable items. Sounds interesting right, let’s take a closer look at what happens in the first two episodes of Time Bandits season 1.

Kevin’s unexpected adventure

In the first episode, titled Kevin Haddock, we meet Kevin Haddock on his 11th birthday. Kevin loves history but feels out of place among those who don’t share his passion. His life takes an extraordinary turn when a Viking unexpectedly appears in his room. This marks the beginning of an incredible adventure.

The first encounter with the Time Bandits

Kevin, thinking it’s a dream, eagerly joins the Viking, only to discover he has briefly traveled through time. That night, Kevin meets the Time Bandits—Penelope, Alto, Widgit, Bittelig, and Judy. They inform him that his room is a transtemporal portal, making it a dangerous yet exciting entry point into different eras.

The quirky characters are on the run from their boss, Supreme Being, after stealing a valuable time map. Though the bandits hadn’t planned to involve Kevin, he followed them through the portal to escape the Supreme Being. Yes, to escape Supreme Being’s wrath, they whisk away through the portal.

Time-traveling adventures

The series explores different historical periods, offering viewers a mix of education and entertainment. In the first two episodes, Kevin and the bandits travel to Macau in 1810. There they encounter Chinese pirates led by Madame Chung. The bandit's attempt to escape leads to a close encounter with the Chinese pirates. Kevin’s historical knowledge proves invaluable as he helps the bandits navigate dangerous situations.

The next stop for Kevin and the bandits is England in 1500 BC, where they witness the construction of Stonehenge. Kevin is thrilled to see Stonehenge being built, but his enthusiasm wanes when he learns it was just a “venue for hire” even back then.

A journey to troy

In their next adventure, the bandits and Kevin find themselves in Troy during the Trojan War. They try to steal the Trojan Horse but get trapped inside instead. With Kevin’s help, they before the house is burned, thanks to a misunderstanding by the Trojans.

Kevin’s adventures are not without peril. In episode 2, a mishap with the time map lands him in the Ice Age, 50,000 years too early, where he faces the threat of being abandoned by the bandits. This episode also explores his encounter with the Mayan civilization. There Kevin learns not to trust everything he reads, especially when it comes to human sacrifices.

Fianna and pure evil

The season introduces Pure Evil, a malevolent force sending Fianna the Huntress to retrieve the stolen map. Fianna’s attempts to capture Kevin and the bandits add tension and excitement to the storyline. At the end of episode 2, the group finally returns to Kevin’s home in 2024. Fianna attacks Kevin’s parents and turns them into coal. Kevin asks to go back in time to save his parents, and Penelope agrees.

This suggests that future episodes will show how Kevin saves his parents and then tell them all about the time travel thing.

Episode release schedule

Here is the release schedule for Time Bandits Season 1:

Episode 1: July 24, 2024

Episode 2: July 24, 2024

Episode 3: July 31, 2024

Episode 4: July 31, 2024

Episode 5: August 7, 2024

Episode 6: August 7, 2024

Episode 7: August 14, 2024

Episode 8: August 14, 2024

Episode 9: August 21, 2024

Episode 10: August 21, 2024

