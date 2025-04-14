Tom Hardy Clarifies Why His Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Crossover ‘Didn’t Happen’ and If It Was ‘Killed’

Tom Hardy is widely appreciated for playing the alien symbiote, Venom. While it happens to be a character that comes from the comic storylines of Spider-Man, the actor had previously shed light on how the pair almost showed up on screen, which later “just didn't happen.” The actor from The Bikeriders recently opened up about how his words were “misquoted,” while also letting his fans know what he actually meant.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hardy was poked with how he once mentioned that Venom and “Tom Holland’s Spider-Man almost paired up for a project, but it was then killed by studio politics.”

Replying to the words of the outlet, the Mad Max: Fury Road actor then went on to state that it was not what he had stated previously, adding, “That’s kind of moved on from a very simple quote that I said specifically about my children watching Venom.”

Tom Hardy then mentioned how it is tough to explain to a kid that his two favorite superheroes can't be together in a film, “that’s such a shame,” he quoted.

“We almost got it, but it didn’t happen, which is the truth. It didn’t happen,” the actor from The Dark Knight Rises stated, reflecting on his time on the set of a Spider-Man movie. Hardy then recalled how the pair almost got together, as he was in the Spider-Man movie, calling it all connected.

Talking of his Venom entries, Tom Hardy mentioned, “The trilogy is now over and it didn’t happen. So, it didn’t get killed by anything, it just didn’t happen.”

While the actor did not name the movie, he was surely pointing towards the 2021 outing by MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he had a cameo in the post-credits scene.

Tom Hardy played Eddie Brock aka Venom in three films, 2018’s Venom, 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the final entry, 2024’s Venom: The Last Dance.

