BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa reunite but that’s not why netizens are losing it, notice hilarious detail in new PIC

Imagine you’re two of the most popular K-pop celebs from different teams with brands and projects clamoring to get you signed or attending their events. BTS member V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa can relate! The two were spotted hanging out at the Frieze Paradise Art Night Seoul, which saw fellow members RM, Jisoo, and Rosé also in attendance, albeit without any interactions. Now, a new photo from the party has emerged showing the two superstars side-by-side, but the half-eaten snack in the hands of the Layover singer has everyone rolling on the floor laughing.

V and Lisa pose for a photo, but Kimbap takes the crown

Former co-brand ambassadors for CELINE, Lisa has since moved to Louis Vuitton, robbing the fans of any interactions between the two. Previously, a visit to Paris saw them attending the same gigs alongside Park Bo Gum, giving onlookers a whiplash with their visual chemistry. Since then, however, the two have not been seen together until this week when art reunited them. The photo shared by fellow attendee Tommy Brow had them shoulder-to-shoulder while the songstress made a ‘V’ pose.

Soon, the partially consumed block of kimbap, a healthy Korean snack, in the BTS member’s left hand had everyone talking and giggling. It was very visibly recently taken a bite out of, leaving fans questioning as to why the singer was posing with it and if he was pulled into the photo mid-bite. The hilarious situation is making netizens get over the shock of seeing them in a frame and focus on the hungry singer instead.

Meanwhile, BTS is said to be currently preparing for the release of their first post-military comeback album following their 2-month production work in the USA. BLACKPINK is in the middle of their DEADLINE World Tour, with an ongoing break for working on their own new album set for November release.

