Perrie Edwards Announces 2nd Pregnancy with Husband Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After Recent Miscarriage Revelation

Perrie Edwards has announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Little Mix star took to her Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. In the video, the celebrity stood with her back to the camera, and her t-shirt read, “If he wanted to, he would.”

Edwards then turned to the front, and the text read, “…and He Did!” At the end of the video, the musician’s husband joined her and cradled the latter’s baby bump.

In addition to the pregnancy announcement, the text on the back of the t-shirt was also the reference to the title of her latest single. Moreover, Edwards’ latest post was filled with congratulatory comments, which included her Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Perrie Edwards’ comments on her multiple miscarriages

Previously, while making an appearance on We Need to Talk, the vocalist reflected on her struggles over getting pregnant. She revealed, "I haven't necessarily not shared it with people because I'm ashamed of it or anything." The singer further added, "It's just that it's such a personal thing to go through, and it's really hard."

Moreover, Edwards went on to claim that when it comes to pregnancy, she and her husband have gone through a lot. She explained that it was a tricky situation for the both of them.

Edwards went on to state that when she first found out that she was pregnant, it was quite early on when she began to bleed. "And I remember going in to see my gynecologist after with the reports, and I was like, 'Can you just explain it to me? So there was no baby?' He was like, 'No no no, my darling, you've had a miscarriage.' And I was like, 'Oh. Okay.’”

Amid getting ready to welcome their newborn, Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain are also parents to their 4-year-old.

