Venice Film Festival Winners’ List: Anuparna Roy Takes Home Best Director Prize for Songs of Forgotten Trees, Father Mother Sister Brother Bags Golden Lion

The Venice Film Festival has come to an end, with the awards being distributed to the standout films. The closing ceremony is hosted by Emanuela Faneli, who goes on to remind the audience of the honorary awardees, who include Werner Herzog, Gus Van Sant and Julian Schnabel. The first winner was announced shortly after, with attendees expecting the names of the Golden Lion and Special Jury winners to be revealed soon.

This year’s Horizons jury chair was taken by the French director and Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau of Titane fame. The event went on to present work from some of the best in the industry, including Emma Stone, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Dwayne Johnson, and more. Scroll down to read the complete winner’s list of the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Lion for Best Film: Father Mother Sister Brother- Jim Jarmusch

Grand Jury Prize: The Voice of Hind Rajab- Kaouther Ben Hania

Silver Lion for Best Director: Benny Safdie- The Smashing Machine

Special Jury Prize: Below the Clouds- Gianfranco Rossi

Best Screenplay: Valérie Donzelli and Gilles Marchand- À pied d’œuvre (At Work)

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Xin Zhilei- The Sun Rises on Us All

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Toni Servillo- La Grazia

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Luna Welder- Silent Friend

Armani Beauty Audience Award: Calle Malaga- Maryam Touzani

Luigi De Laurentis Award for Debut Film: Short Summer- Nastia Korkia

HORIZONS

Best Film: En el camino (On the Road)- David Pablos

Best Director: Anuparna Roy- Songs of Forgotten Trees

Special Jury Prize: Harà Watan (Lost Land)- Akio Fujimoto

Best Actress: Benedetta Porcaroli- Il Rapimento di Arabella (The Kidnapping of Arabella)

Best Actor: Giacomo Covi- Un Anno di Scuola (A Year of School)

Best Screenplay: Hiedra (The Ivy)- Ana Cristina Barragán

Best Short Film: Without Kelly- Lovisa Sirén

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary on Cinema: Mata Hari- Joe Beshenkovsky and James A. Smith

Best Restored Film: Bashu, the Little Stranger- Bahram Beizai

VENICE IMMERSIVE

Grand Prize: The Clouds Are Two Thousand Meters Up- Singing Chen

Special Jury Prize: Less Than 5gr of Saffron- Négar Motevalymeidanshah

Achievement Prize: A Long Goodbye- Kate Voet and Victor Maes