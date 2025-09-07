Venice Film Festival Winners’ List: Anuparna Roy Takes Home Best Director Prize for Songs of Forgotten Trees, Father Mother Sister Brother Bags Golden Lion
The Venice Film Festival is nearing its end, with the prize distribution underway. Amid a variety of brilliant movies screened at the event, find out who won the Special Jury and Golden Lion honors.
The Venice Film Festival has come to an end, with the awards being distributed to the standout films. The closing ceremony is hosted by Emanuela Faneli, who goes on to remind the audience of the honorary awardees, who include Werner Herzog, Gus Van Sant and Julian Schnabel. The first winner was announced shortly after, with attendees expecting the names of the Golden Lion and Special Jury winners to be revealed soon.
This year’s Horizons jury chair was taken by the French director and Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau of Titane fame. The event went on to present work from some of the best in the industry, including Emma Stone, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Dwayne Johnson, and more. Scroll down to read the complete winner’s list of the 2025 Venice Film Festival.
MAIN COMPETITION
Golden Lion for Best Film: Father Mother Sister Brother- Jim Jarmusch
Grand Jury Prize: The Voice of Hind Rajab- Kaouther Ben Hania
Silver Lion for Best Director: Benny Safdie- The Smashing Machine
Special Jury Prize: Below the Clouds- Gianfranco Rossi
Best Screenplay: Valérie Donzelli and Gilles Marchand- À pied d’œuvre (At Work)
Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Xin Zhilei- The Sun Rises on Us All
Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Toni Servillo- La Grazia
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Luna Welder- Silent Friend
Armani Beauty Audience Award: Calle Malaga- Maryam Touzani
Luigi De Laurentis Award for Debut Film: Short Summer- Nastia Korkia
HORIZONS
Best Film: En el camino (On the Road)- David Pablos
Best Director: Anuparna Roy- Songs of Forgotten Trees
Special Jury Prize: Harà Watan (Lost Land)- Akio Fujimoto
Best Actress: Benedetta Porcaroli- Il Rapimento di Arabella (The Kidnapping of Arabella)
Best Actor: Giacomo Covi- Un Anno di Scuola (A Year of School)
Best Screenplay: Hiedra (The Ivy)- Ana Cristina Barragán
Best Short Film: Without Kelly- Lovisa Sirén
VENICE CLASSICS
Best Documentary on Cinema: Mata Hari- Joe Beshenkovsky and James A. Smith
Best Restored Film: Bashu, the Little Stranger- Bahram Beizai
VENICE IMMERSIVE
Grand Prize: The Clouds Are Two Thousand Meters Up- Singing Chen
Special Jury Prize: Less Than 5gr of Saffron- Négar Motevalymeidanshah
Achievement Prize: A Long Goodbye- Kate Voet and Victor Maes