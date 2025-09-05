BTS’ Jimin debuts blonde look at Seoul party with RM amid Song Da Eun dating row, fans suspect new song on the way

BTS’ Jimin and RM have almost been joined at the hip these days, and the fans couldn't be happier! According to the latest Instagram update from ‘mamachichi_style’, the two were spotted at a party in Seoul, where the younger one showed up in a new hair color, getting the rumor mills running. Amid the ongoing attention aimed at Jimin for his recent confirmation of dating Song Da Eun in the past, the singer appeared for his first public appearance with the leader of the team and looked to be enjoying himself chatting with his staff and the others attending the event.

RM and Jimin keep it casual at a Seoul party

It is said that the two were at the Moon Party at the Grand Hyatt in Seoul, which was an exclusive event hosted by Taiko and K11 Art Foundation. The others in the guest list have not been revealed so far, but the BTS members’ attendance has grabbed the internet’s attention, and it is not for the reasons you’d expect. While a rare sighting at local parties, the superstar’s new look quickly became the talk of the internet as everyone celebrated the return of ‘Blonde Jimin’, a fandom favorite.

Subsequently, fans have also begun guessing that the changed hair color is likely for filming BTS’ new music video, which was previously reported to have completed the planning stage. It was said that the team is likely to return to the US for the same.

Previously, Jimin’s light hair color during the DNA era of BTS turned him into one of the most talked-about celebrities online, and it seems that the time has come for the singer to reclaim his crown. He also went blonde in 2023 for recording his concept content for his second solo album MUSE, which was released post his military enlistment back in July 2024.

