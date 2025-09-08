Who is Navya Nair? Malayalam actress who was fined Rs 1.14 lakh at Melbourne airport for carrying gajra in handbag

Malayalam actress Navya Nair recently grabbed all the eyeballs after she was fined around AUD 1,980 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) at the Melbourne International Airport. The actress was going there for Onam celebrations, and the officials found a jasmine gajra in her bag. For the unversed, jasmine flowers are an integral part of Onam celebrations in South India, but the strict biosecurity laws in Australia do not permit their entry. Keep scrolling further to know more about the actress.

Navya Nair’s childhood and schooling

Navya Nair was born as Dhanya Verma on 14 October 1985 in Muthukulam, a village in Alleppey district of Kerala. Her father was a telecom employee, and her mother was a school teacher, and Navya’s childhood was nurtured in both academics and performing arts. As a student of Bethany Balikamadom High School and later MSM Higher Secondary School, she earned the prestigious Kalathilakam title in district youth festivals for her stellar performance in classical dance. Navya later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in English and completed an MBA.

Why did Navya Nair change her screen name?

It was with the suggestion of Sibi Malayil that Navya changed her screen name to this from Dhanya, as he felt that her maiden name might not resonate well in the industry.

Navya Nair’s journey in the film industry

Navya made her silver screen debut with Ishtam in 2001 alongside Dileep. Her breakthrough role came with Nandanam in 2002, which established her as one of the most promising talents in the South Indian industry and also made her win a lot of awards.

She continued to impress with acclaimed roles in Kanne Madanguka in 2005, Saira in 2005, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Kunjikoonan, Kalyanaraman, Gramaphone, Jalolsavam, Drishya, Oruthee (2022), and recently, Janaki Jaane (2023), among others.

Navya Nair’s married life

Navya Nair is married to a Malayali businessman based in Mumbai. She tied the knot on January 21, 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Sai Krishna, later that year. Her maternal uncle, veteran filmmaker K. Madhu, also played a key role in shaping her early life and interest in cinema.

