Will Jitendra Kumar replace Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit in the Mirzapur movie? All we know about upcoming adaptation

Mirzapur is one of the popular TV series, and amid the fame, it is returning to the screens in the form of a movie adaptation. Amid the buzz created by the upcoming film online, the new reports reveal that Vikrant Massey, who played the role of Bablu Pandit in the show, will be replaced by Jitendra Kumar.

Advertisement

The latter, who is known as Jitu Bhaiya by his fans, has impressed the audience with his performances in projects like Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The actor is expected to join the cast of the new movie in the coming weeks, as the filming has already begun in Goregaon Filmcity.

Why did Vikrant Massey decline the role of Bablu Pandit in the Mirzapur movie?

As per the reports of Mid-day, the role of Bablu Pandit was initially offered to Vikrant Massey, who has played it originally in the series. However, the National Award-winning actor declined the offer.

According to the sources close to the 12th Fail actor, he revealed that he is a little reluctant, especially after the character’s shocking death in season 1 of the show. Massey is fearing that Bablu Pandit might get a similar fate in the movie adaptation as well.

The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and they claimed to respect Massey’s decision.

Advertisement

Apart from Jitendra Kumar, Mohit Malik is also said to have joined the cast of Mirzapur. The actor, who is popularly known for his roles in Doli Armaano Ki and Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, took to his social media account to announce, “Excited to join the world of Mirzapur! Thank you to the team and producers for this warm welcome on board. Grateful and looking forward to this journey."

Mirzapur: The Film will hit theaters in 2026.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey reacts to claims of outsiders not getting enough opportunities in Bollywood