Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Twitter Review: Here's How Audience is Reacting to Benoit Blanc mystery

The latest installment in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is already generating strong reactions online. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, this time investigating a chilling murder within a church community. Unlike the previous films, which leaned heavily on eccentric humor, this third chapter adopts a darker, gothic tone, exploring themes of faith, hypocrisy, and redemption.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where critics and audiences responded positively. Many viewers on X, formerly Twitter, are calling it the sharpest entry in the franchise. Praise has focused on the film’s brooding atmosphere, Edgar Allan Poe-inspired storytelling, and standout performances from Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, and Josh Brolin. Early reactions include comments like “the most emotional Knives Out film” and “a murder mystery masterpiece.”

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Fans divided on Benoit Blanc and mystery elements

Twitter reactions reveal a mix of opinions about the film. One user wrote, “In the latest entry, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson shifts to darker themes of greed and faith, yet the film falters with thin characterizations and a muted Benoit Blanc, leaving the franchise struggling to maintain its once-sharp edge.”

Others praised the film, especially Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor. One tweet said, “WAKE UP DEAD MAN is one of the better Knives Out installments! Daniel Craig has never been better! Josh O’Connor is a standout! Whole ensemble has great dynamics! Goes back to its roots on the mystery keeping you guessing! 9/10.”

Another noted, “Benoit Blanc’s latest is his most ambitious. It’s impressive how Rian Johnson pulls off new tricks in the Knives Out Mysteries, & this one toyed with me in unpredictable ways while jabbing at radicalization through religion. I’m kinda amazed.”

Some viewers were more critical. One tweet read, “WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY: Christ, what a disappointment. Too long, too self-satisfied, far too clever by half. Its biggest twist: precious little Daniel Craig. (Real star is Josh O’Connor.) I admit getting small thrill out of hearing Mila Kunis say Yiddish.”

Another noted, “This third outing for Benoit Blanc unfortunately misses the mark for me. Josh O’Connor steals the show by a mile - less focused on the ‘mystery’ and offers more to chew on, just does less for me. Not bad by any means, but not OG or Glass Onion.”

Here’s how fans can watch the film

Wake Up Dead Man will follow a unique release pattern. It will have a two-week theatrical run starting November 26 before arriving on Netflix worldwide on December 12. Rian Johnson pushed for a bigger theater presence, believing the communal experience of watching a mystery unfold is best enjoyed on the big screen before streaming at home.

The early Twitter reviews suggest that while opinions are mixed, the film has made a strong impact. It is praised for its darker tone, performances, and ambitious storytelling, while also sparking debate over character depth and Benoit Blanc’s role. With its hybrid release strategy, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery could mark both a highlight in the franchise and a new approach to how films reach audiences.

