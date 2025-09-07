Patrick Schwarzenegger Marries Abby Champion in Star-Studded Idaho Wedding After Being 10 Years Together

Patrick Schwarzenegger is officially married. The actor and model tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Abby Champion, in a lakeside ceremony at the exclusive Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, September 6. The wedding was attended by close family, friends, and several Hollywood names.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver proudly watched their son say “I do.” Guests also included Patrick’s half-brother Joseph Baena and actor Rob Lowe. The couple, who have been together for nearly a decade, exchanged vows with the scenic mountains as their backdrop.

Advertisement

A classic ceremony with star guests

Abby Champion wore a simple yet elegant white gown, her hair flowing as she walked down the aisle, as per TMZ. Patrick matched her look with a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers. Bridesmaids wore yellow dresses, adding a bright contrast to the rustic landscape. Guests made a stylish entrance by arriving on ferries that pulled up lakeside, setting the tone for the celebration.

The wedding marked the end of a long wait for the couple, who got engaged in December 2023. They shared the happy news on Instagram at the time with a joint post captioned “FOREVER AND EVER.”

Why did Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion postpone their wedding?

Here’s why the couple delayed their nuptials. Just weeks after proposing, Patrick was cast in The White Lotus as Saxon Ratliff, the arrogant eldest son of a wealthy Southern family. The role required seven months of filming in Thailand, forcing the couple to push back their wedding plans.

Advertisement

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, Patrick revealed that Abby was supportive of the decision. “She was so happy,” Patrick said. “She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan.”

A relationship built over 10 years

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion began dating in 2015 after being introduced by friends. They kept their relationship private at first but later confirmed it with photos on Instagram. Over the years, the couple became a familiar presence at Hollywood events, including the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where Abby hinted that the wedding was “soon.”

Before his relationship with Abby, Patrick was linked to singer Miley Cyrus, whom he dated briefly in 2015. Their relationship ended after five months.

With their Idaho wedding, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion have officially begun a new chapter together after ten years of dating and nearly two years of engagement.

ALSO READ: Orlando Bloom Breaks Silence on Katy Perry Split After Dating for 9 Years: ‘I Feel Grateful…’