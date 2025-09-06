Why is Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey Moving Away from Acting? All We Know Amid Actor’s Major Revelation

Jonathan Bailey broke major news on Saturday that left his fans upset. The actor, who is known to charm the audience with his good looks and acting, has announced that he wants to take a break from his professional career.

Bailey, who was last seen in Jurassic World: Rebirth, alongside Scarlett Johansson, sat down for a conversation with GQ, and spoke about shifting the gears in his life.

The movie star is looking to completely focus on his nonprofit organization, which he founded to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Jonathan Bailey on stepping away from acting

While in an interview with the media portal, Bailey opened up about his decision to keep away from acting for a bit. The actor said, “I've been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing.” He further added, "But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund."

The Wicked actor added that he will look after the staffing and focus on the statistics of his organization to make sure that all the right people are at the right place. “There's this statistic: out of every £100 raised in the U.K., only 1 [penny] goes to the LGBTQ+ community. You really have to dig to find solutions, and I genuinely think The Shameless Fund is exactly that.”

On the work front, despite the actor’s call to step away from acting, he is set to appear as Anthony Bridgerton in season 4 of the Netflix show. While the storyline of the upcoming episodes will focus on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie, his brother’s love life with Kate Sharma will also take the spotlight.

Bridgerton season 4 will be out on the digital platforms in 2026.

