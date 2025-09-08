Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam, Sitara spend a dazzling night living it up at Lady Gaga concert - PICS

Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar and their kids, Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni, were spotted together in New York, USA. The former actress attended a Lady Gaga concert, making the most of the night.

Namrata Shirodkar and the kids attend a Lady Gaga concert

Taking to her social media handle, Namrata Shirodkar said, “One word: outstanding performance. Lady Gaga, ur a rock star loved every bit of ur show love love and more love to u.”

More about SSMB29

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is touted as a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with the superstar playing a rugged explorer similar to Indiana Jones and African folklore. However, an official confirmation about the plot is yet to be made.

Recently, set pics from SSMB29 leaked online featuring Mahesh in an action avatar. As the team films in Nairobi at an undisclosed location, they have been extensively shooting with tight security.

According to Hindustan Times, a source shared, "SS Rajamouli has begun the shoot of his next project in Nairobi, Kenya, with the lead pair Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actors are currently shooting in the hidden locations of the city under severe surveillance. Phones of the crew aren't allowed on the sets."

"Even the vanities of the actors are parked around a kilometer from the actual shooting location. Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned in making his shoot exclusive. The entourage of the actors aren't allowed outside the vanities,” the source added.

Initially, it was speculated that the film would be released as a two-part series after completing the shoot by 2026, but the makers have reconsidered their decision and will likely release it as a single venture, with a tentative release date in 2027.

As part of Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday celebrations, the makers of SSMB29 highlighted that the official reveal will be done in November 2025. The team has promised that it will be a ‘Never-Before-Seen’ reveal, teasing a brand new look.

With Mahesh Babu playing the lead role, the film will have Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R Madhavan in key roles.

