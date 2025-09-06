Orlando Bloom Breaks Silence on Katy Perry Split After Dating for 9 Years: ‘I Feel Grateful…’

Orlando Bloom had recently made headlines for breaking up with Katy Perry after dating the musician for 9 years. The actor and singer called it quits in July 2025, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star went on to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding all by himself.

After months of silence, Bloom addressed his broken relationship with Perry, revealing that he has nothing but love for the pop icon.

The actor sat down for a conversation with USA Today, where he reflected on living a single life while co-parenting their daughter with the actress-singer.

Orlando Bloom reflects on his breakup with Katy Perry

Speaking up about him parting ways with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom shared with the media portal, "I’m great. I’m so grateful. We’ve got a beautiful daughter. You know, when you leave everything on the field, like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it. And we’re great. We’re going to be great. Nothing but love."

Amid the couple moving on in their lives, a representative of the celebrities previously released a statement wherein they talked about the former partners’ shifting focuses and relationship conversations.

The statement read, "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

It further stated, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter with love and respect.”

Meanwhile, in her first performance since the breakup, the Roar crooner got emotional. At the Australian tour, the musician was heard saying, "Thank you for always being here; it means the world to me."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016, and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

