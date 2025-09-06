Did Sonam Bajwa MOCK Janhvi Kapoor's accent in Param Sundari? Actress' digital footprint earns wild reactions from netizens

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari has been running successfully in the theatres and has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. But, ever since the trailer was released, the actress became a target for a lot of backlash and criticism for her accent and stereotypical depiction of a Malayali woman.

Advertisement

Now, a video of an influencer mocking the diva’s accent from her latest Vogue interview has surfaced on the internet. This has also received a response from Sonam Bajwa, which has left netizens surprised.

Sonam Bajwa likes video mocking Janhvi Kapoor

Earlier this week, content creator @analeecerejo shared a video on Instagram, mimicking Janhvi Kapoor. In the video, the creator can be seen making a call to Khushi Kapoor, just like the Param Sundari star did in the original video a couple of days back. The video also features a little bit of mocking of Kapoor’s dialogue from the recently released film. The Reel garnered hundreds of responses, including actor Sonam Bajwa dropping a comment with laugh emojis. Her Deewaniyat co-star Harshvardhan Rane also liked the post.

Looks like Sonam’s step did not go down well with the fans, who reacted strongly against her. One of the fans wrote, “Sonam Bajwa should first introspect and look at her own 'acting' skills before mocking anyone else." Another fan commented on Harshvardhan Rane liking the post too and called it a strange decision for these two to go hard on Janhvi.

Advertisement

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is co-written by Aarsh Vora. Dinesh Vijan produced it under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film’s musical tracks and background scores are composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran handled the cinematography, while Manish Pradhan served as the editor.

The romantic comedy drama was initially slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025, but was later postponed to August 29, 2025.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's King look LEAKED, actor's team requests to keep 'magic alive' after photo spreads like wildfire