Mohit Suri reveals he was dropped from Aashiqui 3, says 'My own family were the ones not willing to wait...'

Mohit Suri's recent film Saiyaara has been making waves at the box office. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film surprised audiences by winning both hearts and significant box office revenue. Prior to Saiyaara, the romantic saga that resonated deeply with viewers was Aashiqui 2, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. In a recent interview, Suri revealed that he was dropped from the third instalment of his own film, even though he had been writing Aashiqui 3 with the intention of directing it.

Mohit Suri reveals being dropped from Aashiqui 3

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Mohit Suri explained that he was in the process of writing Aashiqui 3 when the studio chose to move forward without him. They brought Anurag Basu on board instead, as they didn't want to wait for Suri to fine-tune the script.

Suri speculated that the studio's decision might have stemmed from his previous lack of success, as he had directed Malang and Ek Villain Returns. He shared a piece of advice, "Never listen to anybody when you’re low, because they’ll push you further down."

Discussing the fact that Aashiqui 3 was made without his involvement, Suri stated, "They decided to make the film without me, it’s true. It’s not only because (Ek Villain 2 flopped) but because they didn’t want to wait for me. But, 100% (people judge you on the basis of hits and flops). And this was my own family that were the ones not willing to wait. And I don’t blame them, because it’s a business. But, more than anything else, I wasn’t trying to prove them wrong, I was trying to prove myself wrong."

He confirmed that he was indeed writing the third instalment of Aashiqui, but the producers were in a rush and didn't want to wait for him to finish. He said, "They were in a rush, but I said that I wouldn’t announce the film before I’ve written the script. They said they would move on to another director, I said it’s fine. So they moved on to Anurag, who I really look up to."

Suri admitted that in his desire to replicate box office success like that of Ek Villain, he started making films for the wrong reasons. However, after the success of Saiyaara, he no longer feels regret over losing out on Aashiqui 3 or Awarapan 2.

The Aashiqui 2 director said, "How can I make Aashiqui without Aditya and Shraddha? And remember, the film opened at Rs 3 crore, which wasn’t a huge number. But it became a cult film over time. Now, people want to use that brand name and make another film. But it’s more of a project now than a film, and I don’t know if I fit into this."

Speaking about his recent directional, Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, has collected over Rs 570 crore at the box office.

