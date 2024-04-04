“They’re Not Writing for Me,” Patti Lupone Speaks of Quitting Broadway Musical; This May Not Be End of Legend

One of the most acclaimed stars in the industry, Patti Lupone, has expressed her disinterest in the current shows that are happening as Broadway musicals. The legendary performer, who has won several Tony awards, spoke her mind during her recent interview.

The star, who has a great name and status in the Hollywood industry, recently stated her views about the shows that are being held at the moment. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary singer stated, “I don’t know if I’ll ever do another Broadway musical cause I just don’t think they’re very good right now. They’re not writing for me.”

Further, while expressing her newly developed curiosity, the Sweeney Todd in Concert star stated, “I don’t know if I want to do eight shows a week in a Broadway musical, but I would do a play in a heartbeat.”

The 74-year-old actress, who is also an iconic performer, is widely appreciated for her roles in acclaimed TV series such as American Horror Story, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Frasier. The role played by Lupone in Frasier was so impressive that the actress even received an Emmy nomination for it.

Similarly, the City by the Sea actress has won several Tony awards throughout her career in movies. Her first Tony that she received was in 1980 for the movie Evita. The second was the one that she won for her role as Madame Rose in the movie Gypsy, which was a revival that came out in 2008.

The latest Tony award that has been won by Patti LuPone was in 2022 for her role as Joanne in the revival of Company.

Speaking of her upcoming on-screen roles, the actress is set to make her appearance in the MCU series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The series is a spinoff project and depicts the tale of Agatha, a character from WandaVision, and will have known names from the industry such as Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza.

Although Patti Lupone has stated her plans to step away from Broadway Musicals, she will be giving out a dazzling performance of Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes in Los Angeles. The stated production would be staged at the LA Opera on 20 April.

Speaking of her set list in the upcoming shows, which also include one in Carnegie Hall and another in The Kennedy Center, the actress stated, “What I wanted to do was speak to the touchstones, my musical experience of growing up in America. I grew up with transistor radios. I grew up with the hippie generation. I grew up in the AIDS epidemic. When I think of all I’ve gone through in this country, it’s pretty traumatic. It’s pretty stressful.”

