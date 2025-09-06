Christy First Reviews: Critics Hail Sydney Sweeney’s Performance in Boxer Biopic, Call It ‘Oscar Worthy’ After TIFF Screening

Sydney Sweeney is making headlines for starring in the biopic, Christy. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and following the screening, critics have been hailing the actress’ performance in the cinematic piece.

The movie star portrays the role of Christy Martin, the professional boxer who made her mark in the field of athletics.

Amid the praises heaped on the actress for his exceptional portrayal, Sweeney got emotional at the event and broke down in tears. She also showed gratitude to the audience, claiming that the story of Martin would not have been told without the fans’ support.

First reactions to Sydney Sweeney’s Christy are out

As Sweeney’s Christy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film critics gave a shoutout to the actress’ performance on social media. Dave Baldwin, the critic mentioned, “CHRISTY is a well-made biopic elevated by an absolute knockout performance by Sydney Sweeney. She's ferocious here, landing every right hook harder than the last with a stellar supporting cast behind her, including Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and scene stealer Katy O'Brian.”

Another film critic, Jason Gorbert, wrote, “CHRISTY - Sydney Sweeney shines in David Michôd's boxing biopic that holds no punches. Gritty, challenging, with an Oscar-worthy performance at its core, it's not an easy watch, but it's an impactful one.”

Scott Menzel stated in his review, “Sydney Sweeney delivers the performance of a lifetime in Christy. She fully transforms into Christy Winters, offering a deeply nuanced portrayal that will leave audiences speechless. Ben Foster is hauntingly good. This is a life-affirming story about self-discovery and perseverance. One of the best films of the year!”

What is Christy about?

The film, Christy, is a biopic based on the ups and downs of the boxer Christy Martin’s life. The iconic personality legitimized boxing for women. The movie also stars Ben Foster, who played the role of a boxing coach and an abusive husband to Sweeney’s character.

The additional cast includes Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, and Tony Cavelaro, among others.

Christy will hit the U.S. theaters on November 7, just in time for the award season.

