From Kiss Cam to Divorce: Here's How Coldplay Concert Led American HR's Cheating Was Caught by Husband

The Coldplay concert created a buzz online after the company’s HR and boss were caught cuddling together on the kiss cam. While the embarrassing situation led to multiple allegations against the Astronomer company’s CEO and the employee, the new media report reveals that Kristin Cabot has allegedly filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot.

Amid the accusations making rounds on the internet, Andrew Cabot’s ex-wife has voiced her thoughts over Kristin cheating on her husband. According to the reports of the Daily Mail, Cabot’s former partner, Julia, said that Karma came into play.

According to the reports of the Daily Mail, Julia opened up about what she felt over her ex-husband being cheated on by Kristin Cabot. The former said, “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said, ‘Her life has nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating.” She further added, “He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money.”

Julia revealed that though Andrew is not husband material, Kristin is not wife material either. As per the documents obtained by the media portal, it is revealed that Cabot filed to dissolve her marriage in a court in New Hampshire. The date mentioned on the documents was August 13.

Moreover, in her statements, Julia went on to add that her husband isn’t a good man either, and he had it coming. She said, “That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like, what you give, you get. Personally, I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything.”

As for the incident, Kristin Cabot went on to attend the Coldplay concert with the boss of her company. The pair was cuddled up when the kiss cam put them in the spotlight. The duo went on to be uncomfortable, leading Chris Martin to crack jokes over the duo.

