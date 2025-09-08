Why Isn’t Taylor Swift at the VMAs 2025? Here’s the Real Reason She Skipped the Show

Taylor Swift’s absence from the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards has not gone unnoticed. The pop superstar, known for lighting up the award show with her energetic reactions, dancing, and surprise announcements, skipped the ceremony this year. This is the first time since 2021 that Swift has not attended the VMAs, making fans wonder why she decided to sit this one out.

Even without releasing a new album this year, Taylor Swift was nominated for Artist of the Year. The VMAs have often been a stage for her to share major news, but this time around, she didn’t make an appearance. Her close friend and collaborator Sabrina Carpenter performed at the event, which also made Swift’s absence stand out even more.

Taylor Swift’s 2025 VMAs absence linked to Travis Kelce’s NFL Season?

One likely reason behind Taylor’s no-show is her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the start of his NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their season on September 5 in Brazil, as per Betches. If Swift was supporting Kelce there, traveling back in time for the VMAs would have been challenging. Since she wasn’t scheduled to perform or promote a new album, the effort may not have been worth it.

At last year’s VMAs, Taylor openly mentioned Kelce while accepting Video of the Year for her Fortnight collaboration with Post Malone. “It actually was the most fun video to make,” she said. “Something that I’ll always remember is when I finished a take and I’d say ‘cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it.” She added, “That one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

Here’s what Taylor Swift fans can expect next

While she skipped this year’s show, fans can still expect plenty from Swift in the coming months. She already announced her upcoming album, Life of a Showgirl, during her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s football podcast. With the album on the way, it’s possible Swift will be back at the 2026 VMAs with new performances and multiple nominations.

Currently, Swift is tied with Beyoncé as the most decorated artist in VMAs history, with 30 awards each. Whether Swift or Beyoncé breaks the tie this year remains to be seen. Either way, Swift’s absence has left a noticeable gap at the 2025 ceremony, and fans are already looking forward to her big return next year.

