Lady Gaga Exits 2025 MTV VMAs Just 15 Minutes After Winning Artist of the Year, Here’s Why

Lady Gaga made headlines at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7 when she accepted the award for Artist of the Year in New York, and then revealed she had to leave just minutes later. The pop star appeared on stage at the UBS Arena to kick off the night but shared with the crowd that she had another major commitment waiting for her.

The Bloody Mary singer explained during her acceptance speech, “I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances, but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden.” Gaga is currently headlining her Mayhem Ball concert, which was scheduled for the same evening in Manhattan, only 18 miles from the VMAs venue.

Lady Gaga balances the VMAs and the Mayhem Ball

Both the MTV VMAs and Gaga’s Mayhem Ball show were set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. However, Lady Gaga confirmed on Instagram that her concert would start at 9:30 p.m., giving her just enough time to make it across the city and prepare for her performance. That tight schedule meant she had to exit the VMAs just 15 minutes after they began.

Despite the quick appearance, Gaga used her acceptance speech to highlight what artistry means to her. “Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart, where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream,” she said.

She continued, “Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community.”

Here’s who Gaga thanked in her speech

Lady Gaga also dedicated her Artist of the Year award to her fiancé, Michael Polansky. He has collaborated with her on several tracks from the Mayhem Ball album, including Blade of Grass, inspired by his proposal. “To my partner in all things Michael, creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream, and you have been my partner every step of the way,” she shared. “I dedicate this to you, to my love.”

The ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, featured strong competition among top nominees. Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and Rosé led the nominations. Bruno Mars had a big year with hit collaborations, including Die With a Smile with Gaga and APT with Rosé. According to E! News, both songs reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.

