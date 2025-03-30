The First Shadow: All We Know About Stranger Things Documentary As Netflix Heads to Upside Down Ahead of Season 5

If you thought the strange fun was coming to an end, wait until you hear this. Netflix is coming forth with a documentary focused on the stage play The First Shadow hitting Broadway in New York City.

As per reports, the documentary will be focused on the London iteration of the show.

The recently released trailer gives the exciting audience a glimpse into how it all was made possible. As the stage is being set in the trailer and the carpet is being laid, we see the actors getting ready for an extraordinary experience.

We are then shown the neon red shining light at the Phoenix Theater of Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The Duffer Brothers are then shown to express their excitement about how the play was brought forth by the extremely talented Stephen Dalry and Sonia Friedman. As per the brothers, they were told about the play right after season 1.

Interestingly, the play happens to be a prequel set in 1959, focusing on the story of Henry Cireel from Hawkins. While the music is always electrifying, the visuals then grab your attention even more tightly as the stage act showcases the laboratory, as well as the scientist with their torches on coming out of white smoke and someone being hanged.

By what it all looks like, the Stranger Things documentary of The First Shadow is the origin of the Upside Down. With all the intriguing visuals, we also have a first look at the first-ever patient who experimented on.

Moreover, the footage also shows the aliens from Upside Down attacking people and how the lights made it all even more stunning.

Stranger Things season 5 is already in post-production and is expected to be released this year. Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions are producing Stranger Things: The First Shadow, with the Duffer Brothers being its creative producers.

The documentary will be released on April 15.