Why Did Benny Blanco Bid Farewell to Shoes on The Jennifer Hudson Show Amid Engagement With Selena Gomez? Find HERE
Benny Blanco made quiet an entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week by showing up without shoes and flashing his gold-painted toenails. The music producer, who recently got engaged to Selena Gomez, walked down the show's spirit tunnel barefoot, handing out roses to staff and soaking in the cheers.
Dressed in a layered white shirt and tan cargo pants with paint splatters, Benny's toes were hard to miss. The metallic gold polish on his toenails matched his stack of gold necklaces. As he reached the end of the tunnel, he smiled and said, “This is so nice. I love everyone.”
Benny later joined Jennifer Hudson on stage wearing lime green slides, which still gave fans a full view of his golden pedicure. In the show's TikTok comments, he joked, “wait where r my shoes ?”
Benny is no stranger to bold toenail art. Last year, he posted a close-up of his Persian rug-inspired pedicure by California nail artist Nails by Tay. The design included red, blue and white patterns with fringed tips, mimicking a real rug.
He has also shown off lime-themed toenails, sushi-inspired designs with bento boxes, and a pickle-themed pedicure featuring the Best Maid Pickles logo. That pickle art was a nod to Gomez’s favorite snack. Each of his toes was decorated to look like tiny pickles, again created by Nails by Tay.
Blanco’s attention-grabbing toes have become a signature look. Fans have even started calling it the “fiancée effect” as he embraces self-care and playful styles in the spotlight.
This week’s appearance came just a month after he and Gomez released their joint album I Said I Love You First. The project includes the singles “Sunset Blvd” and “Call Me When You Break Up.”
While Benny may not have worn shoes, he certainly walked into the studio with confidence and charm, showing off both his golden toes and golden personality.
