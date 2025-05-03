Met Gala 2025: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce May Make Red Carpet Debut at Fashion's Biggest Night; Possibility Explored

It’s been nearly a decade since Taylor Swift last graced the steps of the Met Gala, and this year, fans are holding out hope that she’ll return — this time with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce by her side. The much-anticipated fashion event is set to take place on Monday, May 5, and all eyes are on the power couple as whispers of a red carpet debut swirl.

If Taylor Swift does make an appearance, it would mark her seventh time attending the Met Gala. Historically, the pop superstar has never brought a partner to the high-profile event, but Swifties believe Kelce might be the exception. Speculation around their joint appearance first gained traction last year, only for hopes to be dashed when Swift ultimately didn’t attend.

Reports following the 2024 gala cited her Eras Tour preparations as the reason for her absence. According to People, the singer was focused on intense rehearsals and final touches ahead of her global tour. Now, with her demanding schedule winding down, the chances of her attending — and possibly doing so with Kelce — seem more promising.

Between March 2023 and December 2024, Swift performed 149 shows in 51 cities across five continents, delivering marathon performances that spanned over three hours. Meanwhile, Kelce wrapped up a tough NFL season with the Chiefs, including a high-stakes Super Bowl appearance. With both of their professional commitments easing up, the couple has been spotted relaxing in Boca Raton, Florida, sparking further speculation they might be gearing up for a glamorous red carpet appearance.

While there's no official word yet on whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will attend the 2025 Met Gala, the buzz continues to grow. Whether they show up hand-in-hand or choose a quiet night out of the spotlight, one thing is clear: fans are more eager than ever to see the pop icon and NFL star share the red carpet for the very first time.

