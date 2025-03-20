Did Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Shoot Her iHeartRadio Music Awards Acceptance Speech? Here's Why Fans Think So
Taylor Swift's eagle-eyed fans think it was Travis Kelce who took the video of the singer's iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech. Read on to know why.
Swifties think they saw Travis Kelce's reflection in Taylor Swift's new video, where she shares her iHeartRadio Awards acceptance speech. The couple did not attend the ceremony despite being nominated for several awards.
Taylor Swift's eagle-eyed fans believe her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was a behind-the-scenes contributor to the video—and may have even made an impromptu cameo. Swifties flocked to social media after spotting a strange reflection in Swift's gleaming trophy in her pre-recorded video message.
One TikTok user pointed out, "HELP, the reflection on the award," adding "HI TRAVIS" while zooming in on the trophy in the Karma singer's hands. The theory quickly gained traction, with fans debating who the shadowy figure could be.
Some noted that the figure appeared tall and was holding the camera far from himself—similar to how Kelce had been observed filming Swift during her Eras Tour. Skeptics dismissed the rumor as wishful thinking, labeling the speculation "delusional." Others embraced the moment, referring to it as another beloved "Tayvis crumb"—a fan term for brief glimpses of the couple's relationship.
Though neither Swift nor Kelce's representatives have commented on the fan craze, the pair's absence from the awards show only fueled further speculation. Both were nominated in several categories, including a joint nomination for Kelce's guest appearance at Swift's London Eras Tour date.
Swift won the Tour of the Century award, expressing gratitude in her speech: "I really can’t tell you how much this means to me... It blows my mind. I’m never going to stop being grateful."
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023. The two have been the talk of the town whenever they make public appearances together—whether on dates or in support of each other's professional ventures, such as Swift's Eras Tour or the NFL star's games.
