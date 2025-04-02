Val Kilmer's Ex Cher Pays Heartfelt Tribute to 'Funny' and 'Crazy' Top Gun Star Amid His Tragic Death at 65; See Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

As tributes continue to pour in for Val Kilmer, his ex and close friend Cher paid her respects to the actor. She penned a sweet and emotional note for Top Gun alum, remembering him, and his work, as well as she applauded his courage during his long illness.

The I Got You, Babe singer wrote, "VALUS. Will miss u." She sweetly continues, "U Were Funny,crazy,pain in the ass,GREAT FRIEND, kids (love) U, BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during ur sickness."

Kilmer and Cher were together for 2 years back in the 80s after meeting at a birthday party. And even after the couple separated, both of them seemed to be on amicable terms, talking fondly of each other in interviews. The duo remained friends even after their break up.

In an interview with People Magazine in 2021, the Mama Mia actress revealed the reason behind their strong connection. She said, "We became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly." She admitted that "he would sleep over and it was just a friendship" in the beginning. But soon enough the duo found themselves head over heels for each other.

"It went from madly in love and laughing hysterically to respecting each other's ability." However, she admitted there were some problems in their relationship due to their strong personalities, saying, "We had unbelievable times and then put up with some times when they weren't because we were both Alpha males."

However, despite that they were able to maintain a close friendship, Cher herself is dumbfounded about how they were able to maintain a lasting bond. She admitted, "I don't know how we stayed friends, we just did. We didn't try. We just were."

