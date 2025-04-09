Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Wedding Had a Moment So Magical, It Could Inspire a Hollywood Movie; Jay Shetty Reveals Secret

Jay Shetty isn't afraid to reveal the magical moment that occurred when he officiated Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s dreamy wedding back in 2023. He shared about the same when he paid a visit to Live With Kelly and Mark.

During his appearance on the show on April 7, Shetty said that the couple has asked him to marry them as he has played a crucial role in making this union happen because when COVID-19 took over the world, Shetty and Joe Jonas decided to lead a mediation group online.

The podcaster shared that they did not plan anything for the long run, but the meditation group lasted around 75 weeks, which was when the High School Musical actress met her future husband. Shetty stated that the actress and the MLB player “fell in love” with one another via Zoom.

When the couple tied the knot in December of 2023 at Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico, they asked Shetty to carry out a meditation during the ceremony, which was when a magical moment happened.

He told the hosts that if anyone knew, the Princess Switch star has a butterfly tattoo on her neck. Shetty continued, “And when we had our eyes closed in meditation, people afterwards told us that this butterfly had flown all over everyone.”

The couple’s union appears to be nothing less than a modern fairytale romance. When the actress appeared on Drew Barrymore’s talk show in 2021, she shared that she liked the MLB player instantly and decided to make the first move in approaching him.

Hudgens told Barrymore, “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

For the unversed, the couple who got engaged in February 2023 welcomed a new member to their clan on July 3, 2024, which also happened to be Tucker’s birthdate.

