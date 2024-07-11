‘This Ain't It': RHOC Alum Jeana Keough's Daughter Kara Calls Out Mom Over Edited Photos

Real Housewives of Orange County fame Jeana Keough, who is pretty active on social media, posted a picture with her gal pal on Instagram recently. However, her daughter Kara Keough called her out once again publicly for uploading edited images.

The 68-year-old American television personality, model, and realtor has appeared in several shows and movies and featured in magazines before appearing as the original cast member of the Bravo reality show which premiered in 2006. But, why did her daughter call out for posting a picture on social media? Check out below as we explore the story.

Why did RHOC’s Jeana Keough’s daughter call her out over her Instagram post?

On Saturday (July 6), Keough posted a picture with her friend at the Tijuana Dogs concert at Campus Jax in Newport Beach, Calif. The faces in the picture are heavily edited where the wrinkles on their faces look smoothened and softened and her teeth whitened.

Her daughter Kara instantly commented on the picture, “This ain’t it, sis.”

While most of the netizens agreed with Keough’s 35-year-old daughter and said that she looks beautiful without filters, some also called out Kara for talking this way publicly to her mother. “Where’s Kara to set you straight?! 😂 You don’t need filters!” commented one while another wrote, “Jeana, we love you but you gotta stop with these filters girl🥲” “Again with the filters. You are the GOAT of OG BEAUTY! Stop this nonsense 🫶” wrote another.

One wrote, “publicly shaming your mother, ain’t it either, sis,” and another commented, “neither is the way you’re tryna sound like you have any flavor, sis.”

Advertisement

However, unlike the previous time, Keough did not mind her daughter’s disapproval and chose to keep the picture posted.

The time Kara Keough made her mother take down her Instagram post

Just a few days prior to her latest picture, Keough had reportedly posted a selfie with her friend, the 66-year-old Amazing Race star Chip McAllister. It was evident from one look itself that she used heavy filters to straighten out wrinkles from both their faces, her lips a little fuller, and her teeth whitened.

As her daughter commented on the picture, “Take this down, now,” she deleted the post and replaced it with the original picture. To which, Kara commented, “There’s my girl.”

ALSO READ: Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Recap: Freydis's Rise To Power Sets Stage For The Upcoming Season 3