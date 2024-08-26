'Waiting By the Phone’: Zoë Kravitz Reveals She’s Eagerly Awaiting the Big Little Lies Season 3 Script

Recently, Zoë Kravitz disclosed that she is as ignorant about the much-awaited third season of Big Little Lies as the fans are. In an interview with PEOPLE, Kravitz, who plays Bonnie Carlson in the popular HBO series, said she has been looking forward to news about the show's future.

She said she's been waiting by the phone for updates, maybe getting the script for the upcoming season at last. The 35-year-old actress acknowledged that she has no idea what the plot of the show or her character will involve.

She expressed her excitement about returning to the role, despite the uncertainty surrounding the show's future. The actress stated that, while one of her co-stars, Nicole Kidman, reportedly confirmed in 2023 that the show would return for a third season, no additional information had been shared with her or the rest of the cast. Despite this, she remained excited about the prospect of reprising her role.

Kravitz has been very busy with her most recent endeavor, Blink Twice, while the future of Big Little Lies is still up in the air. With a star-studded cast that includes her fiancé Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Simon Rex, Haley Joel Osment, and Geena Davis, the psychological thriller is her directorial debut.

At the August 8 Los Angeles premiere of Big Little Lies, Kravitz was overjoyed to see her co-stars, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon. Even as they all wait to see what happens next in the adored series, their support was a poignant testament to the close bonds that were formed on set.

Kravitz described Dern and Witherspoon as incredibly cool. She emphasized that despite their hectic schedules, which include work and family obligations, they are genuinely supportive people.

Kravitz explained that they don't just talk about being there for others; they actually demonstrate it, both publicly and privately. She went on to say that, while she wasn't surprised by their attendance at the Blink Twice premiere, she thought it was awesome that they came to support her and the cast.

When asked about Bonnie's future in Big Little Lies, Kravitz discussed where she wants Bonnie's storyline, particularly her relationship with her husband, Nathan Carlson, to go next.

Lenny Kravitz thought back on her time spent on Blink Twice and her personal development while the movie was being made. In the film, 44-year-old Channing Tatum portrays Slater King, a tech billionaire who works to clear his name after being implicated in wrongdoing. Ackie, 31, co-stars with Tatum as Frida, a waitress who shows up as a guest at a prestigious black-tie event.

Kravitz disclosed that she and Tatum became romantically involved while filming the movie in 2022. She was upbeat about the prospect of working with Tatum on upcoming projects and mentioned how their mutual love of the arts had bonded them.

Kravitz emphasized that art is a central component of their relationship, providing a shared language that they both value highly. Their shared passion for creative endeavors has played an important role in their relationship, both personally and professionally.

In addition to their professional accomplishments, Kravitz and Tatum's relationship exemplifies how their artistic interests have fostered a supportive and collaborative environment. This dynamic not only enriches their personal lives but also increases their potential for future collaborative projects.

