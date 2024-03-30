'Want To Build A Beautiful Family': The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei And Kelsey Anderson Already Picked Name Of Future Baby

Joey Graziadei and his fiancée Kelsey Anderson are in no rush to tie the knot, preferring a long engagement as they eagerly anticipate starting a family together. During a recent episode of The Viall Files podcast, Joey, 28, shared their excitement about future parenthood, revealing that they've even chosen the name for their first child.

"We already have the name of our first kid figured out. Like, we're talking about this stuff," Joey said during the Thursday, March 28 podcast episode. "We want to build a beautiful family because we have two beautiful families of our own. We're taking things slow because I think that's important after doing something like [The Bachelor]."

After the whirlwind of reality television, Joey and Kelsey are prioritizing a slow and steady approach to their relationship, ensuring that their foundation is solid before taking the next big step. With their shared dreams of family and commitment to each other, Joey and Kelsey are laying the groundwork for a love story built to last.

Joey and Kelsey's Unique Baby Name: A Blend of Identity and Love

When Joey and Kelsey asked to reveal their future baby's name to prevent any potential name theft, Joey chimed in with a grin, explaining their choice. "It's easy because it would be taking her last name."

He further elaborated, "Anderson's her last name, soon-to-obviously-be her maiden name, and we kind of love it most for a girl and calling her Andie [as a nickname]. So, Anderson Graziadei is the idea of the first kid."

Their decision to incorporate Kelsey's last name into their child's name reflects their commitment to both their individual identities and their shared journey as a couple. With Andie as a sweet nickname, it's clear that they've put a lot of thought and heart into choosing the perfect name for their future daughter.

Joey-Kelsey's Family Dream: Adoption, Love, and Perfect Number of Kids

Joey couldn't contain his excitement as he shared their dreams of starting a family. "We definitely want kids," he gushed, revealing that Kelsey had expressed a deep desire to adopt, a sentiment close to her heart.

"One of the really special things, I don't know if it even made it on the show, was that Kelsey [told me that she] always wanted to adopt. That was something she was always really big on and she probably wants to have, like, 20 kids. I'd rather stay in more of the 3 range."

Joey and Kelsey's Love Story: Embracing Patience and Planning for Future

However, before diving into family planning, Joey and Kelsey are determined to savor their time as engaged couples. Joey emphasized the importance of taking things slowly as they navigate their relationship post-The Bachelor experience. "I think it would be wrong to jump into a marriage too quickly because we are learning and dating again," he shared.

Recognizing the value of patience and growth, they've decided on a three-year engagement to give themselves ample time to enjoy their partnership before expanding their family.

"We have so much to look forward to," Joey expressed, "but we decided [a] three-year engagement kinda makes sense … but we know that can change. Definitely want to have the ability to enjoy our marriage, [but] things happen [and] things change."

With their eyes set on the future and their hearts full of love, Joey and Kelsey embark on an exciting journey together, embracing every twist and turn along the way.

Joey and Kelsey's engagement was the highlight of The Bachelor season 28 finale, aired on Monday, March 25. Since then, Joey's family has embraced Kelsey with open arms, enjoying the opportunity to get to know her better.

Joey's Family Approval: Kelsey Wins Hearts in Bachelor Journey

Joey assured that everyone in his family was getting along splendidly. When asked if his siblings had a preference between Kelsey and runner-up Daisy Kent in an interview with Us Weekly, Joey explained, "That day [was] for me to be able to introduce both [women], but for me also to express to them where I was at and who I was the strongest connection with."

He went on to share that his sisters had been particularly vocal about their thoughts after the introduction. "My sisters are the ones that have talked to me most about that day since then and talked about how they had little meetings after and got to talk through stuff, and they said pretty early on they're like, 'It's got to be Kelsey. The way he talks about her, you can just feel it's got to be her.'"

With filming for The Bachelor completed Joey is gearing up for a big move to Kelsey's hometown of New Orleans. The couple has also discussed the possibility of relocating to New York City in the future, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in their lives together.

