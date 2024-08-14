What Are The 6 Lightsabers Of Anakin Skywalker? EXPLAINED

If you’re a true Star Wars fan, you’ve either bought or wanted a blue lightsaber inspired by Anakin Skywalker. Over the years, fans have been captivated by Anakin and what his lightsabers represent. But did you know Skywalker had six different lightsabers?

Anakin is one of Star Wars' most powerful Jedi, and while he’s celebrated as a Sith, he remains a complex character with many flaws. Lightsabers are among the most powerful weapons in the Star Wars universe. Each of Anakin’s lightsabers has left a unique mark and represents different aspects of the saga’s storyline.

Some of Anakin Skywalker's lightsabers were introduced just as an extension of his characters, especially when establishing the fact that he was clumsy with his weapons and often lost them. Throughout the many movies and TV Shows, Anakin Skywalker wields not one, not two, but a total of six lightsabers, and here’s everything we know about them.

Anakin Skywalker’s First Blue Lightsaber & The Appearance Of the Green Lightsaber

Anakin's Star Wars story took a major leap from Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace to Star Wars: Episode II—Attack of the Clones. The timid boy the fans saw in Phantom Menace had become a teenager, a stubborn Padawan learner.

The change led to the iconic scene of Anakin getting his first blue lightsaber, which was seen in some crucial scenes throughout the Attack of the Clones. Unfortunately, one of the most remembered incidents in which Anakin used this blue lightsaber was the horrifying Tusken Raider massacre. In the scene, Anakin carries out a massacre and goes haywire after discovering that his mother was tortured in the Tusken Raider camp.

However, this was not the familiar blue lightsaber from Star Wars. In Fact, this blue lightsaber that we see was eventually broken during Attack of the Clones. Skywalker even hinted that Obi-Wan would kill him if he found out that he had broken his lightsaber and even hinted at owning other lightsabers.

Since Anakin had already broken his blue lightsaber when the Battle of Geonosis broke out, he could not be sent to battle empty-handed. He then fights with another Jedi, Nicanas Tassu’s green lightsaber. While it wasn’t made clear what happened to the lightsaber, fans always assumed that it was returned to its rightful owner.

Skywalker’s Second Blue Lightsaber & Using Count Dooku's Lightsaber

Anakin’s final lightsaber as a Jedi made its entry in Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. After which, however, the legacy of the lightsaber continued with

Even though, as the legends remember, Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader, he continued to wield his lightsaber, which had now turned red. It was originally shown in A New Hope when Luke Skywalker used it, and it reappeared in the sequel trilogy, where Finn and Rey both wielded the blue lightsaber.

According to reports, this blue lightsaber was also broken, but not by Anakin. But there are still doubts about how the lightsaber ended up in the original trilogy. Well, it turns out Obi-Wan picked up the lightsaber and took it with him after he overtook Anakin in the scathing battle on Mustafar. This was also the scene where Obi-Wan left Anakin Skywalker for the dead.

As for the blue lightsaber, Anakin didn't just use it in Revenge of the Sith. At the start of the film, Anakin decapitates the Count with both his own blue lightsaber and Count Dooku's Sith red one, foreshadowing Anakin's growing darkness.

Even though they never showed his blue lightsaber in the original prequel trilogy, it does happen offscreen, according to the Star Wars comics canon. It takes a "bleeding" of a cyber crystal for the lightsabre to turn red; therefore, getting one is not a matter of luck. But, eventually, Anakin does get the Sith eyes and wields a red lightsaber of his own.

Entry Of Darth Vader’s First & Second Red Lightsabers

After the shocking turn of events, we see a red lightsaber when it is revealed that Anakin Skywalker is Darth Vader. Vader eventually obtained a lightsaber with a kyber crystal he could bleed from a Jedi named Kirak Infil'a in the 2017 comic book Darth Vader #4. According to Sith's history, Vader won this lightsaber in a battle with Infil'a, slaying him and capturing his saber. In the comics, Darth Vader's lightsaber was broken during a skirmish with many bounty hunters.

Surprisingly, Vader kept the kyber crystal from this destroyed lightsabre, implying that the same crystal had been used in Vader's famous red lightsaber. While Anakin's second blue light saber is the most famous weapon he used as a Jedi, ironically, Darth Vader's second red light saber is just as famous.

Throughout the original trilogy, Vader used this weapon to battle with Luke in Return of the Jedi and to defeat Obi-Wan Kenobi before turning back to the light side of the Force. Ultimately, this was Anakin's last lightsabre because he passed away shortly after his battle with Luke in Return of the Jedi.

Vader was also seen wielding the iconic lightsabers in the series Ahsoka, but they were essentially the old lightsabers, keeping the count to six at the end. Just like Anakin Skywalker, his lightsabers have also been through a journey of their own.

