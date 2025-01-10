Throwback To When Amy Schumer Brutally Mocked Blake Lively's Interview Persona as Actress Faces Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni
Throwback to when Amy Schumer mocked Blake Lively’s infamous interview persona in her hilarious parody sketch. The sketch resurfaced amid the actress’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni!
Amy Schumer’s knack for comedy didn’t bode well for Blake Lively! Amid Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni—whom she sued for sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to destroy her reputation—Schumer’s hilarious parody sketch resurfaced.
The actress-comedian poked fun at the expectations actresses are expected to meet during press interactions. Apart from answering questions related to their projects, they are often expected to look polished, be relatable, and share hilarious anecdotes.
While exploring this concept in her comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, she mocked the It Ends With Us actress’s infamous interview persona. In the parody sketch, the Trainwreck actress posed as ‘Amy Lake Blively’ and acted in a style similar to Lively’s appearances on talk shows.
Schumer lampooned the Green Lantern actress for wearing tight dresses, giggling on cue, and sharing meaningless stories during press interactions. The sketch also featured Bill Hader as an instigating interviewer, “Cliffley,” who made multiple creepy and sexist remarks throughout.
"Oh my gosh! Wow, Amy, you look stunning!" he tells Schumer. She then confesses to having a little crush on the host, prompting him to call his wife and announce, “It’s over!” He proceeded to throw off his engagement ring and continued to flirt with the actress while she blushed.
The comedian appeared on a parody talk show called Cliffley Lately to promote her Baz Luhrmann musical remake of Blade Runner.