What it Feels Like For A Girl First Look: Hannah Walters, Ellis Howard, And Laura Haddock Introduce Trans Coming-of-the-Age Film
The BBC dropped the first look at the upcoming trans series, What It Feels Like for a Girl. Hannah Walter and Ellis Howard to star in the coming-of-age show. Read the details below.
The BBC has released the first look for the upcoming trans series, What It Feels Like for a Girl. Ellis Howard will lead the show, which will be dropped on the screens soon. The show will be an adaptation of the memoir by Paris Lees, who is transgender herself.
Howard will portray the role of Bryon, a school kid, who escapes his home town and reaches Nottingham to explore the glamorous world of clubs and life in the big city.
Apart from the pictures, the BBC also released the list of cast members joining the eight-part series. Apart from Howard, Hannah Walters, Laura Haddock, Michael Socha, Laquarn Lewis, Hannah Jones, Adam Ali, Alex Thomas-Smith, Calam Lynch, Jake Dunn, and Dickie Beau, will also mark their appearance in the show.
Opening up about the series adaptation of her book, Lees revealed to Deadline, “The biggest challenge was always the lead role—we're following someone who’s going from, in the eyes of the outside world, a schoolboy, right up to a trans woman starting university, and all that’s in between.” She further added, “The moment I saw Ellis, I recognized something in him—cheekiness, a delicateness, a complexity— and knew he was the one. And he rose to the challenge, again and again.”
As for the plot, the logline of the show reads, “Life explodes in a rush when Byron escapes to Nottingham’s vibrant underworld, discovering a realm of drink, drugs, and a chaotic family of troublemakers: The Fallen Divas. Byron finds a gang of kindred spirits in the mesmerizing Lady Die (Lewis), Sticky Nikki (Thomas-Smith), Dirty Damian (Ali), while an intense rivalry brews between Byron and the beautiful, acid-tongued Sasha (Jones).”
Further details about the release date will be rolled out by the makers soon.
