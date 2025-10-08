When and Where to Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in India: JioCinema and Max Streaming Details

Fans of Game of Thrones finally have a reason to celebrate as the much-anticipated spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to premiere in early 2026. The series will stream exclusively on Max (formerly HBO Max) in international markets, while Indian viewers can watch it on JioCinema, as reported by Economic Times.

The makers have also released the official poster, which carries the tagline, “A tall tale that became legend.” The poster gives a glimpse of the show’s adventurous and lighter tone, offering a contrast to the darker worlds seen in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The official Game of Thrones social media account shared the poster with the caption, “This Winter, Spring is Coming. #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres January, only on @hbomax. #NYCC.”

Here’s what the spin-off is about

Based on George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, the series follows Ser Duncan the Tall, also known as Dunk, and his young squire Egg. Peter Claffey plays Ser Duncan, while Dexter Sol Ansell portrays Egg. Set nearly 100 years before Game of Thrones and roughly a century after House of the Dragon, the show explores Dunk and Egg’s journey through Westeros.

The official synopsis shared by Variety reads, “A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The story focuses on their journey to a grand tournament in Ashford Meadow, where they encounter several Targaryens, including Prince Aerion, Prince Baelor, and Prince Maekar Targaryen. The teaser poster especially highlights Egg, teasing his early life before he eventually becomes one of Westeros’ most notable Targaryen rulers.

Indian audiences can stream A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on JioCinema starting in early 2026. Internationally, the series will be available on Max (HBO Max), making it accessible to fans around the world.

