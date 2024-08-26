What Songs Were Featured In Blink Twice? Complete Soundtrack List Explored

Zoe Kravitz's Blink Twice is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a cocktail waitress, Frida (Naomi Ackie), who is invited by tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) to join him and his friends on his private island. After spending a few days on the island, strange things start happening as Frida struggles to find the truth and make her way out of the place.

The movie consists of excellent soundtracks featuring many major artists. The songs perfectly complement the movie's psychological thriller atmosphere and tropical island setting. With her musical expertise, Director Zoe Kravitz hand-picked each one of the songs that feature in the film.

The Blink Twice soundtrack features songs from R&B artists, contemporary music legends, and much more. There is a significant presence of James Brown's music throughout the movie, and a good number of his songs are included in the soundtrack. Surprisingly, one of Beyoncé's songs can be heard too towards the ending.

Here is a complete list of the songs that have been included in the movie's soundtrack.

The Boss by James Brown

James Brown's 1973 song "The Boss" from his album Black Caesar is played twice in the movie, at the beginning when Frida listens to it while on her way to work at the Slater King gala and again during the final moments of the film and the closing credits.

Somebody Made for Me by Emitt Rhodes

Emitt Rhodes' song "Somebody Made for Me" from his self-titled 1970 album is the second song in the movie soundtrack. It plays as Frida, Jess, and others arrive on the island.

Don't Be Scared by Yoko Ono and John Lennon

Yoko Ono & John Lennon's 1984 song "Don't Be Scared" from their last album together, Milk and Honey, is also featured in the movie. It plays out in the scene where everyone hangs out by the pool on the first day of arriving on the island.

Jungle Fever by Chakachas

Chakachas' "Jungle Fever" from his 1970 album of the same name plays during the party scenes that took place before things started turning upside down.

Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton

Candi Stanton's song "Young Hearts Run Free" from her 1976 album of the same name plays during the scene when the lot is seen partying one night on the island, right before Jess gets bitten by a snake.

Really, Really, Really by James Brown

James Brown's song "Really, Really, Really" from his album Slaughter's Big Rip-Off plays in the scene where the women can be seen having a girl's day while the boys are out on a fishing trip.

Ain't Nobody by Rufus and Chaka Khan

Rufus and Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" can be heard during the dinner scene where Frida and Sarah begin dancing on the table, prompting everyone to do the same.

I'm That Girl by Beyoncé

Beyoncé's "I'm That Girl" from her album Renaissance plays during one of the most important scenes towards the ending. It can be heard in the scene where Sarah and Frida visit the guys in the third act.

People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul by James Brown

James Brown's "People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul" from his 1973 album Slaughter's Big Rip-Off is played twice in the movie: first when the women run through the yard at night, and second when Frida is seen remembering her time on the island.

Blink Twice hit the screens on August 23, 2024. There is no official movie playlist on Apple Music or Spotify. They can be heard only in the original albums.

