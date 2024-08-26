Hailey Bieber's Manicurist Reveals Justin Bieber 'Has Been Choosing' Her Nail Design Amid Birth of Their First Baby

Justin Bieber is proudly serving as a role model for great nail style! Vogue identifies the 30-year-old Baby singer as someone who has been shaping his wife Hailey Bieber’s nails. Recently, Justin assisted 27-year-old Hailey in choosing a manicure for the post that reported the birth of the couple’s son, Jack Blues.

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request,” Hailey’s manicurist Zola Ganzorigt said, per the outlet.

When Hailey visited her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, she disclosed that Justin has been selecting Hailey’s nails lately. For this specific press release, he specified a ‘nudish, white micro French’ with almond-shaped nails. This sophisticated option provided an unobtrusive and classy accent to the founder of Rhode Skincare.

On August 23rd, Justin Bieber posted on Instagram to inform the world that he and Hailey Bieber had a son named Jack.

Justin's Instagram post sharing this news included a heartwarming message accompanied by a photo of Hailey’s neat hand cradling the baby’s feet; the text read, “WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER.” The announcement quickly attracted the attention of many fans and well-wishers.

After the birth of their son Jack Blues Bieber, an insider shared with PEOPLE that Hailey and the baby are doing well at home, and the same was said about Justin Bieber. Specifically, the insider mentioned that the new parents are happy, calling the baby adorable and a miracle.

"They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well," the source said. "Hailey's doing well, too."

Another information from the source disclosed that Justin and Hailey have been praying to get pregnant, hence, the moment they realized the pregnancy is real, was heartwarming.

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the source said. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

"Justin's already a great dad," the source added about the singer's first steps into fatherhood.

