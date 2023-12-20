When did Keith Urban marry Nicole Kidman? Exploring their love story and relationship timeline
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban exchanged numbers at their very first meet but it took Keith four months to give her a call which had her convinced that he wasn’t interested.
Some love stories are just meant to be and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s fated romance is one of our all-time favorites to look back at.
The Australian-American actress and Grammy award-winning singer first crossed paths at a gala in 2005 where Cupid played its role and the couple ended up reading their wedding vows the following year.
The To Die For actress and the Stupid Boy singer have now been married for 17 years and are parents to two lovely daughters.
How they met and became each other’s forever
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first met in 2005 at the annual G’Day USA gala, an annual event organized in honor of Australians in Arts. Both Nicole and Kieth have Australian roots but they never crossed paths until this event in January 2005. Everything happens in God’s appointed time they say.
In 2017, Nicole Kidman revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show how she had a massive crush on Keith Urban but he wasn’t interested. According to her, the stars exchanged numbers on their first meeting itself but it took Keith Urban four months to give her a call which had her convinced that he wasn’t interested.
ALSO READ: Who are Robin Williams' kids? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with the actor as Zelda Williams reveals their family tradition
'Meeting her and getting married wasn’t life-changing, it was life-beginning' - Keith Urban about his wife Nicole Kidman
While Nicole Kidman was convinced that Keith Urban was not in the slightest interested in her, Keith Urban was positively smitten and he made sure in the coming years that his lady was well acquainted with the fact.
For Kidman’s 38th birthday, Keith Urban brought her gardenias, a flower that symbolizes love and affection at the break of dawn. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope to get to marry’,” she revealed to People in later years.
The couple got engaged in May 2006 and got married on June 25, 2006. Their wedding nuptials took place in Sydney, Australia.
In another grand gesture, Keith Urban serenaded his newly wedded bride by singing his song Making Memories of Us at their reception.
Keith Urban never shied away from epic expressions of love for his beloved wife. He dedicated a song to Nicole Kidman in 2013 for Valentine's Day during a live concert. He sang Got It Right This Time, a nod to their destiny-driven love.
In 2019, yet again during a live concert, Kieth Urban gave a unique birthday present to his wife when he made the concertgoers sing “Happy Birthday, dear baby girl!” for his wife.
Standing by each other through thick and thin
Keith Urban struggled with severe alcohol addiction and four months after Nicole Kidman married him she staged an intervention against his drinking problems. Keith then underwent rehab for three months.
Keith Urban stood as a pillar of support for his wife when she lost her father Anthony Kidman to an unfortunate accident. He also performed Amazing Grace as a tribute to his late father-in-law. at his funeral.
17 Years and Counting: A journey of lifelong love and partnership
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for almost 17 years. They are doting spouses to each other and proud parents of two lovely girls Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
ALSO READ: Was Matthew Perry unhappy filming FRIENDS? Exploring George Clooney's recent Claims about the late actor
FAQs
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened