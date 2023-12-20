When did Keith Urban marry Nicole Kidman? Exploring their love story and relationship timeline

Some love stories are just meant to be and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s fated romance is one of our all-time favorites to look back at.

The Australian-American actress and Grammy award-winning singer first crossed paths at a gala in 2005 where Cupid played its role and the couple ended up reading their wedding vows the following year.

The To Die For actress and the Stupid Boy singer have now been married for 17 years and are parents to two lovely daughters.

How they met and became each other’s forever

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first met in 2005 at the annual G’Day USA gala, an annual event organized in honor of Australians in Arts. Both Nicole and Kieth have Australian roots but they never crossed paths until this event in January 2005. Everything happens in God’s appointed time they say.

In 2017, Nicole Kidman revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show how she had a massive crush on Keith Urban but he wasn’t interested. According to her, the stars exchanged numbers on their first meeting itself but it took Keith Urban four months to give her a call which had her convinced that he wasn’t interested.

ALSO READ: Who are Robin Williams' kids? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with the actor as Zelda Williams reveals their family tradition

Advertisement

'Meeting her and getting married wasn’t life-changing, it was life-beginning' - Keith Urban about his wife Nicole Kidman

While Nicole Kidman was convinced that Keith Urban was not in the slightest interested in her, Keith Urban was positively smitten and he made sure in the coming years that his lady was well acquainted with the fact.

For Kidman’s 38th birthday, Keith Urban brought her gardenias, a flower that symbolizes love and affection at the break of dawn. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope to get to marry’,” she revealed to People in later years.

The couple got engaged in May 2006 and got married on June 25, 2006. Their wedding nuptials took place in Sydney, Australia.

In another grand gesture, Keith Urban serenaded his newly wedded bride by singing his song Making Memories of Us at their reception.

Keith Urban never shied away from epic expressions of love for his beloved wife. He dedicated a song to Nicole Kidman in 2013 for Valentine's Day during a live concert. He sang Got It Right This Time, a nod to their destiny-driven love.

In 2019, yet again during a live concert, Kieth Urban gave a unique birthday present to his wife when he made the concertgoers sing “Happy Birthday, dear baby girl!” for his wife.

Standing by each other through thick and thin

Keith Urban struggled with severe alcohol addiction and four months after Nicole Kidman married him she staged an intervention against his drinking problems. Keith then underwent rehab for three months.

Keith Urban stood as a pillar of support for his wife when she lost her father Anthony Kidman to an unfortunate accident. He also performed Amazing Grace as a tribute to his late father-in-law. at his funeral.

17 Years and Counting: A journey of lifelong love and partnership

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for almost 17 years. They are doting spouses to each other and proud parents of two lovely girls Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

ALSO READ: Was Matthew Perry unhappy filming FRIENDS? Exploring George Clooney's recent Claims about the late actor