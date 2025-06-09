Where is Heartstopper Filming? Kit Connor and Joe Locke Return to Conclude Love Story

Fans hoping for a fourth season of Heartstopper will instead get a feature film as Netflix officially confirms production on the franchise's final part. The upcoming movie will wrap up the story of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), who first captured hearts in 2022. With filming now underway in the UK, the movie is expected to be released by 2026.

Alice Oseman returns to script the final chapter

Written by series creator Alice Oseman and directed by Still Alice’s Wash Westmoreland, the film will draw from the forthcoming sixth volume of Oseman’s graphic novels and include elements from the Nick and Charlie novella.

The screenplay has gone through multiple drafts, with Oseman now collaborating with the director and production team on final adjustments. Oseman, who has also nearly completed the illustrations for the sixth volume, describes the story as a transition into adulthood, depicting Nick and Charlie as they face long-distance love and individual growth.

Heartstopper movie: What to expect

Heartstopper Season 3 ended with Nick preparing to leave for university while Charlie began to find his independence. The film will follow the couple’s evolving relationship as they struggle with the distance and questions about what their love means in the long run.

Their friends will also contend with life-altering changes, including shifting friendships and personal challenges. Netflix released a first-look photo showing Oseman on set with Locke and Connor, who now serve as executive producers.

Both actors have expanded their careers since Heartstopper, with Connor appearing in The Wild Robot and Warfare, and Locke starring in Agatha All Along. With filming underway, the final chapter promises to bring a meaningful close to Nick and Charlie’s story—one last time.

