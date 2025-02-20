Is Kit Connor, Joe Locke's Heartstopper Season 4 Not Happening on Netflix? Alice Oseman Reveals Renewal Updates

Netflix's Heartstopper season 4 renewal is still in doubt, per the latest updates shared by creator Alice Oseman.

Oseman recently gave an insight into the chances of a fourth season. The popular coming-of-age romance drama, inspired by Oseman's graphic novel series, is based on the love story of Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

Appearing at the Waterstones Children's Book Festival, Oseman announced she is actually in the process of trying to renew. She stressed that negotiations are underway, and several individuals behind the scenes are insisting on another series.

"I'm working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper," Oseman said, as per Deadline.

She added, "It is still ongoing; we don't have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen."

Season three of the coming-of-age series released in October 2024 received rave reviews for its tone, pacing, and sensitive portrayal of LGBTQ+ teens. While Olivia Coleman was missing from the season, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One actress Hayley Atwell and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey made fan-favorite cameos. Netflix, however, hasn't announced a season four.

Despite the doubts, Oseman remained optimistic that an announcement would come shortly. She said, "We're feeling optimistic, we're feeling hopeful, and hopefully we'll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed. Thank you so much for watching!"

The series quickly amassed enormous popularity following its 2022 Netflix premiere, standing as a critically acclaimed depiction of LGBTQ+ relationships within youth media. Adapted from the comics created by Oseman, the show deals with issues of friendship, family, love, and self-identity.

With Heartstopper receiving critical acclaim and massive fan support, there is still high anticipation for a possible Season 4. Although an official renewal has not been made, Alice Oseman's work indicates that the story of Nick and Charlie is not yet finished.