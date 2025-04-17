A$AP Rocky Reveals How Having Son RZA With Rihanna Changed His Life: 'Stepped Me Up...'

Becoming a parent truly changes many people, including A$AP Rocky, who shares two children—RZA and Riot—with his partner and Fenty Beauty founder, Rihanna. The rapper opened up about this during his interview with Vogue.

In the YouTube video uploaded by the outlet on April 15, A$AP reflected on his most memorable fashion moments. He looked back on the 2023 British Vogue cover that featured him, Rihanna , and their older son, RZA.

Advertisement

While discussing the cover, the Praise the Lord artist told the outlet that becoming a dad helped him “just get my dad swag bag.” He shared, “I’m really on that. That’s what I do. I’m on that dad swag. I love it.”

The musician further added that fatherhood “stepped me up, honestly.” He talked about justifying doing things like not going to the club, “or just leaving after five minutes, and s*** like that. Doing old people s*** just for the sake of it.”

He shared that after becoming a father, he acts like he is “tired,” even when he isn’t. The A$AP Forever vocalist told the outlet, “I’m like, ‘Oh, my back hurt, let me sit down.’ Dad swag on full. They can’t f*** with me, man.”

The rapper also reflected on the fact that the 2023 cover photo shoot marked his son RZA’s first. He said it was the first shoot they did with their older child.

Advertisement

While looking at the cover, the musician also shared that RZA was “delighted and thrilled” to be there, as one could see.

Back in 2023, after the British Vogue cover featuring the trio was released, it quickly went viral online, and many netizens praised it across various social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Did Meghan Markle Send Box of Treats With Note to King Charles to Mend Royal Rift? Here's What We Know