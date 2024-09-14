'Kind Of Find It Fascinating': Kelly Clarkson Weighs In On Beyonce's 2024 CMA Awards Snub

Kelly Clarkson has expressed her thoughts on Beyoncé being overlooked at the 2024 CMA Awards. The pop superstar shared her experience of venturing into country music and being told her songs wouldn't make it to the radio unless she abandoned pop entirely.

Clarkson on Beyoncé's Lack of Nominations

Reflecting on Beyoncé's snub, Clarkson said, "I kind of find it fascinating because I feel like those songs were everywhere." Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, was packed with hits. The lead single "Texas Hold 'Em" topped the Billboard Hot 100, and other tracks like "II Most Wanted" featuring Miley Cyrus and a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" also performed well. Despite this success, Beyoncé received no nominations at the 58th Annual CMA Awards.

Kelly Clarkson's Own Struggles with Country Music

Clarkson drew parallels to her own experiences trying to break into the country genre. She recounted how she was told that unless she fully committed to country music and left pop behind, her songs wouldn't be played on the radio. "That’s a hard industry, even for me," Clarkson said, referring to her past attempts with singles like "Don't Rush" with Vince Gill and "Tie It Up." She explained that as a Texan who grew up on country music, it was difficult to be faced with such limitations. "It just seemed like the door was closed unless I was all-in and had to leave every other genre behind," she noted.

Finding Success Beyond Awards

Despite these industry challenges, Clarkson has come to terms with her career path. "At the end of the day, I’ve always kind of learned in this industry, it’s not necessarily about the awards," she said, emphasizing that fan support and concert attendance are more significant measures of success. She acknowledged that both she and Beyoncé enjoy experimenting with different genres, and that kind of versatility shouldn't be restricted. "I think the real win there is that you don’t even need the award," Clarkson concluded, highlighting the value of artistic freedom over industry recognition.

Nominations for the 58th Annual CMA Awards saw artists like Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, and Cody Johnson leading the pack, while the lack of recognition for Beyoncé's work in the country genre sparked conversations, even prompting Whoopi Goldberg to weigh in on the matter.

