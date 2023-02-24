Why did Selena Gomez take a break from TikTok and other social media platforms?

Selena Gomez recently announced that she is taking a break from Instagram and TikTok, yet again. The 30-year-old singer has always had a tricky relationship with social media. For the uninitiated, Selena only recently joined Instagram after being away from the platform for several years. However, ever since she joined the ‘gram again, she has found herself in one controversy or the other. The Rare Beauty mogul finally put up a video on TikTok today announcing that she is taking yet another break.

She said, “I'm very happy. I'm so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier. I'm good. I love who I am. I don't care. I'm big. I'm not. I don't care. I love who I am.” She continued, "And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, 'cause this is a little silly."

"And I'm 30, I'm too old for this," she added. "But I love you guys so much. And I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm gonna just take a break from everything." But why did she arrive at this decision? We lay down the sequence of events for you below. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s Instagram video Earlier this month, Hailey Bieber shared a video on TikTok, where she was seen enjoying a drink with her friends including Kendall Jenner. In the now-deleted video, Hailey was seen lip-synching to audio, that said, “I am not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.” This video came after Gomez was body-shamed for gaining weight after her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Soon, fans started to call Hailey out for the video. The 26-year-old then allegedly commented that the video was just for fun and not a reference to Selena. She then deleted her video.

A TikTok user by the name @ellenacuario reposted Hailey’s video and wrote in the caption, “I’m not really an avid follower of the situation but isn’t Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her? I mean, Hailey ’s a b—-h.” Selena soon gave her statement on the situation and said, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x”. Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner apparently mock Selena Gomez’s eyebrows Recently, fans accused Hailey and Kylie Jenner of making fun of the Lose You to Love Me singer’s eyebrows on Instagram. This was after Selena confessed on TikTok that she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Jenner shared a picture of herself and wrote, “this was an accident????” over her eyebrows. She also shared a picture of Hailey. However, when called out, Jenner slammed these claims and wrote, “This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Selena replied to her comment as she wrote, "Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!" Fans criticized both Hailey and Kylie and said that they were behaving like ‘mean girls’. Selena commented ‘I love you’ one such video which termed Jenner and Bieber ‘nepo babies’ and said that they were acting like ‘mean girls’. Selena Gomez defends BFF Taylor Swift The most recent incident happened when a video featuring Hailey on Drop The Mic with Method Man resurfaced online. In the video, Hailey was seen pretending to gag after Method Man mentioned Taylor Swift.

Taylor and Selena have been friends for years now and have stood up for each other time and again. This time was no exception as Selena took to the comments section of one such post and came to the defense of the All Too Well singer as she wrote, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.” Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s history Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s complex relationship has always been under the scrutiny of fans and netizens because of their shared history with Justin Bieber – Hailey’s husband, and Gomez’s ex-boyfriend.

From 2011 to 2018, both the ladies had an on-and-off relationship with the Baby singer. Ever since Hailey and Justin got engaged in 2018, and tied the knot in 2019, she has been at the receiving end of a lot of critiques and trolling from Selena’s fans. The Only Murders in the Building alum even requested her fans to ‘be kind’ after the model received hate online. Both the ladies broke the internet when they posed for a photo together in October 2022.

