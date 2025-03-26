Why Did The White Lotus Season 3 Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Postpone Wedding to Abby Champion? Find Out

Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed that he and fiancée Abby Champion postponed their wedding due to his filming schedule for The White Lotus Season 3. During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor stated that shortly after their engagement, he landed a major role in the HBO series.

“A year and a half ago, we got engaged. And it was our moment; it was this great thing,” Schwarzenegger recalled. “A few days later, I booked White Lotus.” This unexpected career opportunity meant pushing back their wedding plans.

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus and had to travel for an extended shoot. “I was like, ‘Abby, I know we’re in this high of engagement, and we’re gonna get married this year, but we’re gonna have to push it. I got White Lotus, and I’m going to film for the next seven months in Thailand,’” he stated.

Despite the delay, Champion was fully supportive of his decision. Schwarzenegger said that she was very happy. She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan of White Lotus.

Schwarzenegger confirmed that the couple will finally tie the knot this summer. The actor and the 28-year-old model have been together since 2016 and announced their engagement via Instagram in December 2023 after dating for eight years, as per Page Six.

Last week, the couple hinted at their upcoming nuptials with a campaign for Skims’ Wedding Shop. Abby Champion, a model for top brands like Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Chanel, will soon become an official member of Schwarzenegger’s star-studded family.

Schwarzenegger comes from a well-known family, as the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. His sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is married to Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

Pratt has also supported Patrick’s acting career, recently praising his performance in The White Lotus Season 3, which premiered in February. Since joining the show, Schwarzenegger has responded to nepotism claims and discussions surrounding his character’s controversial storyline.