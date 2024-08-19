Will Tom Hiddleston Play Jareth In The Labyrinth 1986 Reboot? Rumors Explored

Recently, the internet has been buzzing with rumors about a potential reboot of the beloved 1986 film Labyrinth. The Labyrinth is directed by legendary Jim Henson. It is a classic movie known for its intriguing story, stunning puppetry, and more. David Bowie played the role of Jareth, the Goblin King in the OG movie.

Fans of the original film claim that Tom Hiddleston can be the one playing the iconic role of Jareth. But is there any truth to it? Let’s dive into the rumors and see what’s really going on.

Rumors about Tom Hiddleston as Jareth

The rumors about Tom Hiddleston playing Jareth in a Labyrinth reboot started from a Facebook post by YODA BBY ABY on August 11. This page is known for posting fan-made images and satirical content. They suggested that Hiddleston might be cast as the Goblin King. However, the page’s bio clearly states, “I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks, and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.”

A post included a poster claiming that a new Labyrinth movie would feature Hiddleston as Jareth. It also claimed that Hailee Steinfeld would be cast as Sarah. The post also mentioned new music by Jonathan Davis of Korn and a November 2024 release. But it’s important to note that this post is not based on any verified information.

The original film

Labyrinth was released in 1986 and directed by Jim Henson. The film stars David Bowie as Jareth and Jennifer Connelly as Sarah. In the story, Sarah is a young girl who must find her way through a magical maze to rescue her baby brother, Toby, who has been taken by Jareth. Sarah has 13 hours to solve the labyrinth, or Toby will become a goblin forever. Determined to save him, Sarah enters the maze, facing strange creatures, tricky puzzles, and confusing paths.

Although Labyrinth didn’t perform well at the box office initially, it became a cult classic with time. The movie had a budget of $25 million and it earned only $12.9 million. You can watch the OG movie on PLEX and Amazon Prime Video.

Current status of the reboot

As of now, there is no official confirmation about Tom Hiddleston playing Jareth or any details about a Labyrinth reboot. The rumor began due to fan speculation and social media posts. But no official sources have verified these claims as of now.

There have been talks about a sequel or reboot for years. After David Bowie died in 2016, the interest in continuing the Labyrinth story grew. Various reports mentioned different writers and directors getting involved, but progress has been slow.

The sequel/ reboot’s progress has been slow

The Jim Henson Company and TriStar were reportedly developing a follow-up with various writers and directors attached to the project. Nicole Perlman was initially involved in writing it. Later, Jay Basu and Fede Álvarez took over writing duties, with Álvarez also set to direct. Most recently, Scott Derrickson was announced as the director for a new Labyrinth film.

Yet the project’s status has been uncertain. Brian Henson, Chairman of the Jim Henson Company, has confirmed that the sequel is still in development. But there is no set release date as of now. Lisa Henson, Brian’s sister, and CEO of the Jim Henson Company, mentioned that they are still working on a new script. She added that they are not yet ready to set a release date.

