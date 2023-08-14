FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid ties with BTS' Butter as third longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot100

FIFTY FIFTY has written history with their song Cupid. The rookie girl group has now tied with BTS' Butter for the position of the third longest-charted song by a K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot100 chart. Cupid is a viral song loved by fans and even by people who do not usually listen to this genre. The song has spent 20 weeks on the Billboard chart as the first K-pop female group to have achieved this feat. Read on to know more about it.

According to Billboard, FIFTY FIFTY has now spent over 20 weeks on the Hot100 charts giving the group a remarkable milestone (chart dated August 12, 2023). The song Cupid is all over the internet for its relatable lyrics and bubblegum, synth-pop tunes. It has been loved by millions of people all over the globe. Previously, the Barbie Dreams singers became the fastest K-pop artist to debut on the Billboard Hot100 charts. Cupid tied with BTS' Butter for the third longest-charted song by a K-pop artist. The song ranked No. 41 on Billboard Hot100, No. 31 on the Global 200 singles chart, on No. 22 Global 200 singles (Excluding United States) this week, and ever since its entry it has not dropped out even for a single week.

FIFTY FIFTY VS ATTRAKT update: mediation failed

On August 9, a mediation between FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT took place set up by the Seoul Central District Court's civil court. It is a process where both the opposition parties can amicably resolve an issue rather than a judgment given by the court. Member Saena and Aran's mothers met ATTRAKT representatives and despite a two-hour-long discussion, the two parties involved did not reach an agreement. The civil court has kept another session on August 16 for an amicable discussion between the group and the agency. It was said that no members attended the mediation session and only the parents were present. An ATTRAKT representative said that they would do their best to resolve all the issues if the group members return to the agency.

