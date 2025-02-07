Hyeri and Jung So Bin’s no-censor kiss scene in Friendly Rivalry gains MAJOR reactions: ‘Finally a GL...’

Hyeri and Jung So Min’s upcoming K-drama Friendly Rivalry has been garnering immense traction for its unique storyline. However, a recent clip from the series has gone viral among fans, featuring an intimate moment between the two female characters.

The plot follows two school students entangled in a complicated relationship that leads to dangerous consequences.

On February 7, 2025, the production team of Friendly Rivalry released a teaser featuring Hyeri as Yoo Jae Yi and Jung So Min as Seul Gi. In the clip, Seul Gi is seen relaxing in a bathtub when Jae Yi suddenly joins her, undressing and sitting beside her. With Seul Gi visibly flustered, Jae Yi playfully asks if it’s her first time bathing with a friend. As the tension builds, Jae Yi touches Seul Gi’s cheeks and lips before leaning in for a brief but impactful kiss.

The scene has sparked significant buzz among fans, as same-sex intimacy remains rare in K-dramas. The video quickly went viral, with viewers sharing their thoughts and praising the actresses for their bold performances. Many are eager to see how this moment will shape the characters' relationship, with some even labeling the drama as GL (Girls' Love). Fans have also expressed appreciation for the director’s decision to include the scene uncensored, recognizing its importance to the story.

Previously, Hyeri shared that she did not worry much about the scene, as she saw it as a natural extension of the characters. She viewed the moment as a crucial turning point that defines Jae Yi and Seul Gi’s relationship, setting the stage for the conflicts, obsessions, and deeper layers of their dynamic.

Based on the webtoon Friendly Competition by Song Chae Yoon, the show's plot follows Woo Seul Gi, a transfer student who becomes entangled in the hidden ambitions of her classmates. Her journey takes a darker turn as she uncovers the truth behind the mysterious death of her father, a former college entrance exam question setter, unraveling secrets that could change everything.

The show is directed and written by Kim Tae Hee and is set to be released on February 10, 2025. The leading cast includes Hyeri, Jung So Min, Kang Hye Won, and Oh Woo Ri.