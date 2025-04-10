Is BTS’ J-Hope hinting at new song titled Single? Fans decode his airport look after Sweet Dream and MONA LISA releases

BTS’ J-Hope may have just returned to South Korea after wrapping up the U.S. leg of his solo tour Hope On The Stage, but he’s already making waves online and not just for his performances. Known for his vibrant personality and subtle way of teasing future plans, the rapper recently sparked a frenzy of theories among fans after appearing in a rather eye-catching shirt at airport that’s now being interpreted as a cryptic spoiler.

Shortly after landing in Korea, J-Hope hopped on a livestream to chat with ARMYs and reflect on his trip abroad. In a lighthearted moment, he held up a new purchase he made while in the United States: a simple white T-shirt that had the word “Single” printed across the front in the font and color scheme of the famous Google logo. The moment, while seemingly innocent, didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans.

As quoted by Koreaboo, “I did some shopping in America,” he said with a smile, pulling out the shirt and playfully asking fans, “Isn’t this so cute, everyone?” He couldn’t stop laughing as he explained that he bought it just because he found the concept hilarious. “It’s so funny. I bought it because it was funny,” he added, clearly tickled by the quirky find.

At first, netizens speculated that he might be subtly hinting at his single status, suggesting he’s not currently in a relationship. However, many fans find that interpretation hard to believe and are leaning toward a different meaning behind it. While the shirt may have simply seemed like a humorous impulse buy, fans immediately began to suspect something more, especially considering J-Hope’s habit of hiding spoilers in plain sight. ARMYs believe the shirt wasn’t just a joke, but a cleverly disguised hint at his upcoming musical plans. The word “Single” in bold letters, led fans to speculate that he may be gearing up to release his third solo single.

So far, J-Hope has dropped two solo singles, Sweet Dreams and MONA LISA, both of which were met with critical acclaim and fan love. The appearance of the Single shirt, especially considering he wore it at the airport where he knew he’d be photographed, has many convinced that the third installment in his solo track lineup is just around the corner.

Fans took to social media to share their theories. Some pointed out that J-Hope has a pattern of teasing music through subtle clues in his outfits and livestreams, while others are reading into everything from his expressions during the livestream to his playful tone when discussing the shirt. Some fans have gone a step further with their theories, speculating that the word “Single” might not just hint at an upcoming release, but could actually be the title of his third solo track.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed by BigHit Music or J-Hope himself, the buzz continues to grow, with ARMYs eagerly piecing together any and every clue they can find. Many believe that the release could drop soon, especially since the two previous singles came out in relatively quick succession. Others are waiting for more signs, fully expecting the artist to drop another spoiler in his next public appearance. Whether the Single shirt is a literal spoiler or just a hilarious fashion choice, one thing is certain: J-Hope knows exactly how to keep fans on their toes.

