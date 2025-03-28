BTS' J-Hope reveals why he 'respects' Jungkook's opinion on Sweet Dreams and how it helped song's release

BTS' J-Hope appeared on Z100 New York's Celsius interview on March 27 to discuss his journey as a K-pop idol, including his solo comebacks and creative inspirations. During the interview, he was asked about which BTS member listened to the songs of his upcoming album first and what was the member's reaction like. This particular clip from the show has been going viral in social media as J-Hope's answer to that depicts the mutual love and respect the teammates have for each other.

J-Hope revealed that it was probably Jungkook who heard his songs first and gave his constructive feedback regarding the same. J-Hope mentioned considering three single tracks, including Sweet Dreams for his second solo music drop of the year and consulting BTS' golden maknae (youngest member) regarding the choice-making. As per him, "Jungkook really liked Sweet Dreams" and as we all know, it was the song he ultimately picked for his March release. J-Hope then shared a heartfelt sentiment, revealing that Jungkook's review held a special value to him.

He stated, "Getting feedback from Jungkook meant a lot because I really respect him." The fact that J-Hope used the word "respect" for his younger group member earned him greater admiration from fans. According to J-Hope, Jungkook was someone "who respects the music of all the members", making his positive feedback all the more meaningful. Not just for Jungkook, J-Hope also had sweet words for his fandom– BTS ARMY. He expressed gratefulness for the unwavering love and support he received from them all this while.

Advertisement

He said, "Just knowing there are people who always listen and watch what you do, that's always incredibly touching." The down-to-earth artist fell short of words to convey his warm feelings towards them. He said, "I always feel huge gratitude toward our fans for that. There's no one word that describes the feeling. I'm really grateful and I have so much love for them." His interview statements have greatly moved BTS ARMY, who have taken to social media to express their love for him and the bonding the members have amongst each other.