Kim Soo Hyun NOT responsible for Kim Sae Ron's DUI? Lee Jin Ho claims involvement of actress' singer ex-boyfriend

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's side are currently embroiled in a conflict regarding the timeline of the two actors' romantic relationship with each other. Kim Soo Hyun refuted claims of dating the late actress during her minor era, which received support from YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. On April 9 and 10, he uploaded two videos on his channel that allegedly presented evidence of Kim Sae Ron dating a different individual and suffering a DUI case due to distress from a breakup with him.

Lee Jin Ho's video titled The coffee truck sent to her singer ex-boyfriend... what about the dating period? The truth behind Kim Sae Ron's Kakaotalk, included photos of the actress and her singer ex-boyfriend having their couple moments in public. He alleged that the singer broke up with Kim Sae Ron in 2022, and she did not take it well. As per the video content, the actress became a heavy drinker following the breakup and her emotionally shaken state back then led to her causing a drunk driving accident.

He also stated that, "There is clear evidence to support this." Kim Sae Ron's side previously claimed that she dated Kim Soo Hyun for six years, since 2015 and their breakup in 2021 led to her 2022 DUI case. However, Lee Jin Ho's statement attempts at proving it false. As per him, both Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were dating different people in 2019 and it was following the DUI incident that the two actors began dating each other. As per him, Kil Sae Ron's relationship with the singer ex-boyfriend "lasted from early 2021 until May 17, 2022.

After making the above-mentioned claims, he urged his viewers to not try to dig into the identity of the ex-boyfriend and let him be at peace. Notably, the videos were uploaded after Lee Jin Ho was ordered by the court to not cover the deceased and her family for a period of three months. It was due to him being proven guilty of stalking Kim Sae Ron, using inside sources to gather information regarding her and then present them in a way that maligned the actress' reputation. The YouTuber might face further legal trouble for his defiance of the court order.