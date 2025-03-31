Why did Kim Soo Hyun cry in 2017? Actor's words revisited amid Real explicit scenes filming and Kim Sae Ron dating controversies

Sulli’s brother has been actively demanding answers from Kim Soo Hyun regarding his late sister’s involvement in the 2017 film Real. His main concerns revolve around the explicit scenes about his late sister, despite a body double being used during filming. He even called Kim Soo Hyun indirectly a 'sadist'. Sulli's brother has shared multiple posts raising questions about the film’s production and how it affected Sulli.

Amid these accusations and the dating controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was in school, a video of Kim Soo Hyun from 2017 has been making rounds on social media. In the clip, the actor appears emotional at the VIP premiere of Real, which took place after a press conference. While on stage, he struggled to speak, visibly overwhelmed, and momentarily choked up before resuming his speech. He spoke about the support he received during filming. His agency later explained that he got emotional remembering the entire journey, starting from the first shoot till the day of release.

Kim Soo Hyun’s reaction came after reading media reviews labelling Real as ‘incomprehensible.’ Representatives from various agencies and production staff members were present at the event. Kim Soo Hyun's agency revealed that he became particularly emotional upon spotting the youngest staff member from Real sitting in the front row. This incident reminded him of the challenges they all went through during the film’s production.

Real was directed by Kim Soo Hyun’s brother, Lee Sa Rang, after the original director, Lee Jung Sub, stepped down due to creative differences. The film faced harsh criticism, not just for its explicit scenes but also weak storyline. Real skipped standard press events and only held a press conference two days before release, which added to the controversy surrounding it. Lee Jung Sub, the director who was supposed to direct Real, spoke out. He shared a user's social media post and wrote, "Thank you. I’ve been silently heartbroken for a long time."

Additionally, the film was widely criticized by both reviewers and audiences, with many questioning the necessity of its intimate scenes and the overall execution of its plot.