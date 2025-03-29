Did Kim Soo Hyun ghost 17-year-old Kim Sae Ron after cancelling plans? Alleged private chats from 2018 get revealed

The ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron has escalated following the release of additional messages allegedly exchanged between the two in 2018, when she was 17 years old and he was 30. On March 28, the YouTube channel Garosero Institute released what it claims to be the chat logs between the two, covering conversations from April 2 to April 16, 2018.

The messages suggest a close and possibly inappropriate relationship, with Kim Soo Hyun repeatedly expressing a desire to meet and spend time alone with Kim Sae Ron. Some of the texts allegedly show him making suggestive comments and urging her to see him late at night, raising concerns about the nature of their relationship.

According to the released messages, on April 2, 2018, Kim Soo Hyun allegedly initiated a conversation by commenting on how energetic everyone around him seemed. He then mentioned that he missed Kim Sae Ron, referring to her with the affectionate nickname "Saero-Mero." Kim Sae Ron responded by asking when they would meet, to which Kim Soo Hyun reminded her that they had already planned to meet on Thursday, adding that he wished he could see her sooner.

When Kim Sae Ron mentioned that the script they had been discussing wouldn’t be included in their drama, she casually stated that she would watch it alone. She then asked about his schedule for the day. In response, Kim Soo Hyun allegedly detailed his plans, stating that he had a hospital visit followed by dinner and a workout session, estimating that he would be free around 9 PM.

On April 11, Kim Soo Hyun reportedly sent a message at 3:11 PM, sharing a photo of himself on the way to the hospital. Later in the conversation, Kim Sae Ron mentioned that after taking care of her responsibilities at home, she would be free around 9 PM. Kim Soo Hyun then allegedly suggested that, “Then don’t go home and come to me!” as quoted by Koreaboo.

His tone appeared playful, using informal speech and emoticons. Kim Sae Ron, seemingly without hesitation, agreed, asking what time she should arrive, “Right now? Okay.” Kim Soo Hyun’s excitement was evident in his response, “Wow! Hehehehehe. What time will you be here?”

The following day, on April 12, the messages suggest some miscommunication between them. Around 1:07 PM, Kim Soo Hyun allegedly sent a message asking if she hadn’t called him. Kim Sae Ron’s response was brief, stating that he had been too slow. The context of this exchange remains unclear, but it hints at an attempt to meet or talk that did not go as planned.

One of the most controversial conversations reportedly took place on April 13. At 2:45 AM, Kim Sae Ron allegedly messaged Kim Soo Hyun, asking where he was and what he was doing, stating that she was about to go to sleep. Kim Soo Hyun did not reply until nearly eight hours later. At 10:55 AM, he allegedly responded with a lengthy message detailing his night. He stated, “Haha… Yesterday… I… was outside drinking and threw up, then went to sleep, threw up again, got in the car, and threw up again. I just woke up ahaha.”

Kim Sae Ron responded by sending a picture of herself. Kim Soo Hyun reacted with a lighthearted “fighting,” to which Kim Sae Ron replied, “I’m done.” At 12:13 PM, Kim Sae Ron allegedly suggested meeting that night, and Kim Soo Hyun responded playfully, calling her "Saero Neroooo." She asked him directly where they should meet, to which he allegedly replied that, “It seems like we’ll have fun all night… ㅇㅅㅇ… Ahahaha…”

Advertisement

However, an unsent message from Kim Sae Ron was reportedly recovered by the YouTube channel. According to their claims, she had originally typed a more frustrated response, expressing, “Hahahaha yeah, since you’re on leave, you should have fun. But I’m not happy with your last minute cancellation of our plans and your non-contact all day.” She ultimately decided to delete the message and sent a toned-down version instead.

Her final message in the exchange addressed her frustration, stating, “If you were already planning to have fun, you should have told me beforehand. Even though you said you wouldn’t be in touch yesterday, I couldn’t get in touch with you all day. I get that you want to have fun and you have a lot of people to see since you’re on your [military] leave, but I am upset. Have fun today and don’t get too drunk.” Kim Soo Hyun allegedly responded with a simple, “Ah… I’m sorry.” Kim Sae Ron’s final response was, “It’s fine; have fun.”